Seeing Red

The International Committee of the Red Cross (icrc), the humanitarian organization that monitors compliance with the Geneva Conventions, is an unlikely bogeyman. Yet conservatives have spent the past week lambasting the icrc for having the temerity to do its job. Last Tuesday, The New York Times reported that, over the summer, the icrc found that conditions in the enemy combatant detention facility at Guantnamo Bay--including "use of forced positions" and "some beatings"--were "tantamount to torture." What's more, the icrc report noted that methods at Guantnamo were turning increasingly "more refined and repressive."

For this, conservatives have concluded that the icrc, in the words of Rush Limbaugh, "hates America." Perhaps this was inevitable, given the Bush administration's 2002 designation of Al Qaeda and Taliban captives as "enemy combatants"--a legal invention that the icrc, like most of the world, does not recognize. But the vitriol directed at the world's premier humanitarian organization is impressive. The Wall Street Journal indignantly wrote that the United States should work to revoke the icrc's "special status come future revisions of the Geneva Conventions." On Fox News, Fred Barnes fumed that "there are grounds for telling them to take a hike from and leave Guantnamo." Most offensively, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, in an interview last week with Bill O'Reilly, insinuated that the icrc was advocating the "release [of the jihadists] that are alive back into the terrorist movement so that they can kill more people."

It is the height of hypocrisy for Rumsfeld to malign the icrc. His Pentagon has spent nearly three years insisting that the icrc's presence at Guantnamo Bay obviates any need for further human rights monitoring. In November 2002, when asked about disturbing photographs that had been leaked to the press showing hooded and restrained enemy combatants en route to the prison, then- Defense Department spokeswoman Torie Clarke said, "People also know, but should be reminded, we have the International Red Cross ... to ensure that the treatment of the detainees is absolutely appropriate." And, when three British inmates at Guantnamo charged after their release that they were abused, Navy Secretary Gordon England told CNN in August that the charges couldn't be true because "the International Committee of the Red Cross is here regularly. ... I can't imagine that someone would not have reported this to the icrc." On Monday, The Washington Times editorialized that the icrc's report should be ignored "without more concrete and substantiated evidence." But, by making the icrc the only monitor with access to Guantnamo, Rumsfeld has ensured that there can't be any.

In order to maintain access to inmates who need international protection, the icrc's standard procedure is to report any abuses it finds in detention facilities only to the regime responsible for them. Conservatives consider the icrc's apparent abandonment of this policy in the case of Guantnamo an indication that the organization is, as the Journal put it, "unable to distinguish between good guys and bad." But the icrc's confidentiality policy doesn't appear to be absolute. In 1992, for instance, Iranian mullahs expelled an icrc delegation from Iran after charging that the monitors funneled information to a U.N. report that denounced Tehran's appalling human rights record.