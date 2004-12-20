Unreconciled

Berlin Dispatch

Hans-Ulrich Klose, a thin, graying, 67-year-old Social Democrat, is deputy chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Bundestag, Germany's parliament. Known for his pro-American views, he was critical of Chancellor Gerhard Schrder for aligning Germany too closely with France against the United States before the Iraq war. But, seated around a table in the Bundestag on a cold, gray Berlin morning, Klose gives a cryptic answer when asked about the advisability of seeking regime change in Islamic countries. "It was worthwhile in Germany, but I don't think it is worthwhile in countries of that kind," he says. "They don't want to commit suicide. If you really look at the world, and think we are heading for a clash of civilization, then it should be another country. I forget the name of the country." I ask Klose whether he is referring to Pakistan. Someone else conjectures Saudi Arabia. He shakes his head. Suddenly, it occurs to me that he is talking about the United States.

What Klose may have expressed wryly, other Germans put more boldly in reaction to George W. Bush's reelection. At lunch near the Brandenburg Gate, a senior government official tells me, "The result of the election was devastating. The question for us is whether the United States has now shifted decisively to the right." At a small gathering of officials and intellectuals in Berlin, the guests mull--and finally reject--a comparison between Bush's United States and Germany's darker past, but they still worry that the United States could be on a "slippery slope" toward religious fanaticism. Antipathy to the United States unites left and right. One November day, left-wing demonstrators are out on Berlin's famous boulevard, Unter den Linden, with signs accusing Bush of terrorism. Around the same time, in Saxony, part of the former East, politicians from the far-right Nationalist Party of Germany call for an end to U.S. investment.

In September 2002, Schrder rode popular opposition to the Iraq war to reelection, pledging not to send German troops into battle. It might be expected that, with another tough reelection campaign looming in two years, Schrder would continue to exploit public opposition to the war and to the Bush administration, moving Berlin closer to Paris. And yet, since Bush's reelection, Schrder has stepped up efforts to mend fences with the White House. Says Gary Smith, executive director of the American Academy in Berlin: "Schrder realized that [French President Jacques] Chirac is trying to take him too far. The Germans understand that their future is in a strong link to the United States." But unfortunately, even as Schrder has reached out, Washington has continued to ignore Europe's largest nation.



SCHRDER'S MOST NOTABLE attempt to conciliate the United States has come over Iraq. He adamantly opposed the U.S. invasion, favoring containment against Saddam. Yet German officials have not taken the same view of the occupation as the French. While Chirac is virtually attempting to force the United States out of Iraq, the Germans believe that, while the United States made a mistake in invading, it would be equally mistaken for the White House to retreat in the face of radical insurgents. Speaking with German officials, I was surprised to hear little protest about the siege of Falluja. One German foreign ministry official told me, "The United States is at war and has no choice. It would be worse to fall back and let things go backwards." Harald Braun, Schrder's deputy security adviser, put German objectives this way: "Chancellor Schrder has stated very clearly: No German troops in Iraq. He made this statement not because he so pleased, but because it reflects a deep felt concern in the German public and parliament. However, the German government sees instability in Iraq as a problem that affects us at least as much as the United States, because we are much closer geographically to the Middle East. We are quite willing to help stabilize Iraq."