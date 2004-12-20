The Rebirth of Political Theater

If The God of Hell was written by a dramatic poet, DEMOCRACY (now playing at the Brooks Atkinson) is the work of a very accomplished journalist. Sam Shepard's play is a deep well; Michael Frayn's is a wide crater. Frayn's title suggests his ambition, which is to chronicle the tribulations of German democracy between 1969 and 1974 under the charismatic Socialist chancellor Willy Brandt. As Frayn proved earlier with Noises Off (a farce timed as perfectly as a Tiffany watch), he can be a master craftsman; as he proved later with Copenhagen (an extended dialogue between the physicists Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg), he has a gift for staging what would at first appear to be essentially undramatic material.

The price he pays in Democracy for cutting such a wide swath of history is a certain clunkiness. Characters are identified like trains coming into the station. ("Dr. Reinhard Wilke. My immediate superior. The dragon guarding Willy's door." "Genscher, Minister of the Interior. He's the one who's got to control the demonstrations.") And the play's "announcer," Gnter Guillaume, a Communist sleeper in Brandt's government, is continually swiveling his head between his colleagues in Bonn and his espionage contact in East Germany, as if he were broadcasting a game of tennis instead of keeping his eye on the political ball. As befits such an overtly public play, Frayn creates a highly official atmosphere in which the various politicians spend most of the time facing the audience and delivering speeches in a telegraphic style. There are no women around to open up their private side, just a number of invisible female admirers who service Willy during his train trips. For a man who adapted Chekhov, Frayn has put surprisingly little emotional subtext into his script, at least in the first act. Nor does he show much interest in human motivation.

Still, the playwright has managed to draw at least two compelling characters: the endearing Willy Brandt, whose Ostpolitik policy of reconciling West and East Germany alternates with his Don Juanish efforts to swell Leperello's list; and the deceptive Gnter Guillaume, who rose to become Brandt's personal assistant at the same time that he was betraying him to the East German Ministry of State Security (Stasi). Guillaume is Frayn's most complicated creation, a man who genuinely admired Brandt and had no desire to bring him down. Unlike Brandt, whom Frayn sees as an occasionally withdrawn, intermittently depressed man with a true social mission, Guillaume is split by conflicting motives and seems to have no dominating ideology. He is a little like Bosola in The Duchess of Malfi, a functionary who causes serious damage to another through spying and informing, but who is not above feeling pity for his victim.

Frayn has written a lengthy postscript to the published play. (Writing prefaces and postscripts is a habit that he learned from one of his models, Bernard Shaw. From his other model, Friedrich Schiller, he learned how to write history plays.) In it, the playwright speaks of Brandt as a complex individual, both strong and weak, friendly and aloof, modest and vain. His layered character is explained by the fact that he assumed a number of identities before turning to politics, "Willy Brandt" being only one of his pseudonyms (he was born Herbert Ernst Frahm). Imagine what Pirandello would have done with that! But while Brandt talks about his several skins, we never see him wearing them. Such personal complexities do not seem to interest Frayn as much as his hero's public persona. Brandt's most memorable moments in the play are his silent kneel at the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial and his success at achieving the rapprochement he envisioned with the East German government.

Frayn is very deft at depicting the various intrigues driving Brandt's coalition government, often dependent for its survival on Christian Democrats and Liberals with entirely different political agendas. And his play works both as a spy thriller in the tradition of John le Carr, with the net closing on Guillaume, and as a history lesson based on prodigious research. Perhaps it is the historical aspect that makes Democracy sometimes sound like a well-written public lecture delivered by shop-window mannequins all wearing the same dark suits. Or perhaps it is Michael Blakemore's current Broadway production.

On a striking set by Peter J. Davison, consisting of two levels of white squares decorated with a variegated array of colored files, Blakemore has assembled a gifted group of American actors who somehow rarely break through the crust into areas of authenticity or surprise. Some of the supporting actors, notably Richard Masur as Horst Ehmke and Robert Prosky as Herbert Wehner, contribute adroit characterizations of world-weary politicians. But Richard Thomas as Guillaume, his tenor delivery largely unmodulated, has not quite shed his old role as John Boy in The Waltons. And James Naughton, who brought such galvanic charm to the materialistic lawyer Billy Flynn in Chicago, is a little too hamstrung by his leading-man looks, nimble grace, and mellifluous voice to enter fully the rumpled, chunky figure of Willy Brandt. He makes an honest try, though, and he has some effective moments, particularly in repose, when the full force of his depression becomes manifest.

Toward the end of the play, after Brandt's government has fallen and Guillaume has been imprisoned, with both men fatally ill, Frayn poignantly suggests the inseparability of the two characters. (Guillaume: "And wherever he goes, my shadow goes with him. Together still.") It is the best-written and most touching moment in a play that remains mostly on the surface of public events. But the director almost manages to ruin even this tender scene with a clumsy coup de thtre as all the colored files fall out of their cabinets onto the floor.

Democracy, despite these cavils, is a substantial piece of work that is well worth a visit, if only to remind us of a time when political leaders were driven by humanitarian concerns rather than military and religious obsessions; and when the left was energized by the courage of its convictions. That time, like the events of this play, is history.