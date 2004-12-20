I want to unshroud my desire

for desire now that I've plumbed midlife

where nothing nimbles the heart numbed.

So that the most I can do is long for longing, hanker

for rank hunger, thirst for raw thirst.

I want to kneel at the foot

of this desk, bed, life and pray

I can still pray for something.

That the blood and breath of this body

can still rise and pant for someone.

That even if it's taken all day to unfold

these few minutes accordioned in

before I snap on the body-

suit of Mother, the Goodly

housewife at the sofa, the table, the range



that the Want Room will still open for me

with my blunted key: a yearning to turn

in the welter, crash through the soundproofed,



blind look unstuck. That I can crave time

for time, lust for lust,

hope for hoping I awaken each day and want

to want.