THAKSIN, ONE OF the rare Thai businessmen who suffered no serious losses from the 1997 Asian financial crisis, won election in 2001 by persuading Thai voters that his business acumen could return prosperity to the battered nation. And, indeed, many Thais initially came to see their leader as something of a superman. He presided over an economic rebound fueled by surging consumer spending and robust exports, and an aggressive crackdown on drugs went over well with many Thais eager to eradicate the scourge. By the end of 2003, Thaksin was vowing to eradicate poverty, a pledge accompanied by TV ads hinting at a prime-ministerial messiah complex. In the commercials, rural villagers listened to a radio as Thaksin's familiar voice rattled off a list of government initiatives to help the poor. Then, in the ads, a village woman asked her friends about her outstanding debts, and, from the radio, Thaksin replied, “We can solve your debt problems, too.”

But his inflated self-image had a downside. Thaksin's concentration of all power into his own hands was debilitating for Thai democracy. Thaksin forced independent-minded bureaucrats out of power, often replacing them with people loyal only to him. His family bought into the most independent television station, cutting off many critical voices, and the massive advertising budgets of state agencies were used to rein in other media outlets. The war on drugs, in which thousands of people—including many innocent civilians—were killed, silenced many Thai human rights activists and other leaders of civil society who feared they would be targeted by security forces if they spoke out against Thaksin. Thai officials became used to waiting for instructions from on high rather than taking initiative, which would have landed them in trouble with the notoriously hot-tempered top boss. Members of Thaksin's Thai Rak Thai party were said to quake at the prospect of delivering bad news to Thaksin.

In crises, too, the premier's unwillingness to heed other voices—and his devotion to business at all costs—sometimes backfired. Last January, news broke that Thailand's vast poultry stocks were afflicted with a form of lethal bird flu. Amid evidence that birds had been dying for months, Thaksin ultimately admitted that Bangkok had suspected the outbreak, but that officials had kept quiet about it for weeks. There were furious allegations of a deliberate cover-up to protect Thailand's billion-dollar chicken industry, dominated by the powerful Charoen Pokphand (C.P.) group. Suspicions were reinforced by the fact that Wattana Muangsook, the son-in-law of C.P.'s founder, was Thaksin's commerce minister. Twelve Thais subsequently died of the ailment.

Thaksin's economic agenda also suffered setbacks this year, again partly due to his domineering style and to perceptions that he was too close to big business. Thaksin, who tends to steamroll all critics, was forced to back down from a plan to sell off shares in the state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand after intense protests from the company's 30,000 employees. Then, Krung Thai Bank, which had fulfilled the premier's mandate to aggressively push out new loans to kick-start the economy, was forced to reclassify $1.1 billion in lending as bad loans after the central bank questioned the viability of projects they were financing. The head of Krung Thai, Thaksin's longtime business friend, was forced by the central bank to step down.

All this led some Thais to doubt Thaksin, though it was always likely he would win the February election, in part because the opposition party, the Democrats, had almost no coherent platform. Still, many hoped that the Democrats and another opposition group, the Mahachon Party, would take enough seats to be able to censure Thaksin in parliament and limit his authoritarian nature.