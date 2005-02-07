Paper Tiger

When Republicans took control of the House in 1994, they imposed six-year term limits on the chairmanships of Ways and Means and every other committee. Chairmen today simply don't have the time to establish themselves as warlords like Mills, who served for 18 years, and Rostenkowski, who served for 14. It takes a few years to make a legislative mark—or to get your face among the political-celebrity caricatures that adorn the walls of the Palm steakhouse.

But Thomas is no hack. Indeed, he is widely acknowledged to be one of the smartest members of Congress, particularly when it comes to gruelingly detailed policy like Medicare and Social Security. He won the title of "brainiest" House member in Washingtonian magazine's 2004 "Best and Worst of Congress" awards. "Intellectually, he's at the top of the heap on their side," notes one Democratic aide who frequently sees Thomas up close.

Unfortunately, Thomas seems forever cognizant of this fact, making him wildly intolerant of anyone who doesn't match his mental heft. As a result, Thomas didn't just win the award for "brainiest," but also for "meanest" and "hottest temper" (the latter in a runaway). You can sense his volcanic core just by listening to him. An unwavering tone of sarcasm, reminiscent of the late comedian Phil Hartman, oozes from his voice like lava. And his volatility is a constant source of mayhem. Most famously, in July of 2003, he called the Capitol Police in a fury after exasperated Democrats marched out of a Ways and Means hearing and tried to have them evicted from a committee library. (Thomas later issued a bizarre, tearful apology on the House floor.) But Thomas's mean spirit is apparent in even mundane interactions. In 1997, a tipster told The Washington Post that Thomas, driving his Porsche near the Capitol, became furious when a van stopped to pick up pedestrians, blocking his path. After blaring his horn, Thomas pulled around and cut off the van at a 45-degree angle- -in what the witness described as "a totally '70s cop-show driving maneuver" that was "right out of 'Magnum, P.I.'"—before storming off to find a police officer. One former House staffer reports boarding a Capitol elevator with Thomas and seeing him "vigorously" jab the door close button as a group of tourists approached. When the doors shut in their faces, Thomas gleefully chuckled out loud, the aide says, "like a cartoon villain."

Thomas can also be unpredictable—though less spectacularly so—in the policy arena. His smarts seem to make him unwilling simply to accept diktats from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue—at least at first. Thus, it has become a familiar ritual for him to dump cold water on major Bush initiatives bound for his committee by warning of the myriad compromises and modifications that will be necessary—as was the case with his remarks about Social Security last week— thereby showing off his policy brilliance. Predictably, this raises the hopes of Democrats, who imagine that Thomas will assume the role of Mills and shoot down Bush's proposals. Unfortunately for them, however, Thomas's sound and fury rarely signify anything. In the end, the White House gets what it wants.

Consider Bush's 2001 tax cut. Back then, as now, Bush had just narrowly won a presidential election, and Democrats were insisting that he lacked the mandate to push a major fiscal change. Bush stubbornly insisted that he would plow ahead with his full $1.6 trillion tax cut, saying that compromise was impossible. But Thomas seemed to raise doubts. In January of 2001, he warned of a "process of accommodation" over the tax cut and, "[g]iven the results of the election, no one is going to get everything they want," he added. Yet Thomas's committee ultimately passed Bush's tax cut in almost exactly the form the White House wanted. And, in negotiations with the Senate, Thomas and his House colleagues gave virtually no ground, winning Bush more than 80 percent of the tax cut he desired.