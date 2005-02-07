Banda Aceh Dispatch

The governor of the Indonesian province of Aceh, Abdullah Puteh, easily survived the tsunami that killed more than 173,000 Indonesians last month. At the time, he was safe in his cell at Salemba Penitentiary in central Jakarta, 1,000 miles away, awaiting trial for a million-dollar scam involving a gubernatorial helicopter. The aging, Russian-made Mi-2 now gathers dust in a remote hangar at the airport in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh, a Cyrillic-script instruction manual helpfully stuffed into its lifeless console. Nearby stand crates of food, medicine, and other foreign aid destined for Aceh's tsunami-blasted communities, much of it brought here by sleek U.S. Navy helicopters, which, thankfully, function better than Puteh's.

The trial of Aceh's governor, which began a day after the tsunami struck, is being closely watched in Indonesia. It is the first high-profile graft case during the three-month-old presidency of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who has vowed to fight the country's rampant corruption, which enrages ordinary Indonesians and scares off foreign investors. But the trial also has implications for the millions of people around the world who donated tsunami aid, and for the thousands of people in Aceh now trying to deliver it.

ACHE IS ARGUABLY the most corrupt province in one of the world's most corrupt countries. International graft watchdog Transparency International places Indonesia alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo, a war-ravaged dictatorship, near the bottom of its list of most corrupt nations. And, in a report released last week, the local NGO Indonesian Corruption Watch (ICW) gave Aceh a low ranking among the country's 32 provinces. The ICW conceded that this was "merely the tip of an iceberg of increasing corruption." Much goes unreported. In addition to the helicopter-related charges, investigators also claim Puteh deposited over $400,000 of the provincial budget in his personal bank account. When Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla departed for Aceh carrying the cash equivalent of $540,000 in tsunami aid, one alarmed parliamentarian publicly warned that the province's thieving officials tended to "fish for great catches in murky waters." Corruption even shapes the post- December 26 cityscape of Banda Aceh. Beyond the tsunami's lethal reach, most Dutch colonial-era buildings conspicuously survived the quake. Many modern government offices, by contrast, built by corrupt, substandard contractors, are rubble.

While Puteh is hardly an innocent scapegoat--ordinary Acehnese loathe him-- his trial is a distraction from a much larger problem. The province is controlled by the Indonesian military, known as the TNI, which for nearly three decades has fought separatists of the Free Aceh Movement, or GAM. TNI commanders in Aceh not only manage an array of legitimate companies, which form part of a vast and never-audited business empire, but they also run highly lucrative rackets in smuggling, logging, and extortion. In May 2003, after a cease-fire with GAM collapsed, the Indonesian government set out to crush the rebels. Over 40,000 soldiers and armed police were deployed to Aceh to fight a 5,000-strong enemy. Jakarta allocated more than $440 million for the offensive, a sum roughly equivalent to three times Aceh's provincial budget; much of this was later reported missing by government-appointed auditors.