Green Unbacked

Everything you need to know about the Bush administration's dollar policy was encapsulated in Treasury Secretary John Snow's trip to Europe last November. Snow, in a typical speech, told the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London that "our dollar policy remains unchanged, because a strong dollar is in both the national and international interest." But, he also insisted, the Bush administration is a firm believer in letting "market forces" determine the dollar's value. "The only way to get prosperity is to follow the marketplace," he said. The marketplace knew exactly how to interpret Snow's remarks. Following his London speech, the dollar fell to a five-year low against the euro, and it continued to slide for the next six weeks.

Saying that Americans live beyond their means has become something of a cliche. But, as a diagnosis of the dollar's recent malaise, it happens to be exactly right: We import more than we export; we spend more than we save. To make the numbers add up, the rest of the world has to accept a growing supply of dollars. As happens whenever the supply of something increases without a corresponding rise in demand, the value of the dollar has fallen.

Snow knows as well as anyone that there are two ways for the U.S. economy to adjust. First, the dollar can keep losing value until foreign goods become prohibitively expensive and American goods became cheap. This would depress U.S. imports, stimulate exports, and bring the current account deficit back into balance. It also has the virtue of being a relatively painless solution to the underlying problem. The alternative is that Americans can consume less and save more. This would, of course, require some short-term sacrifice. For example, the most obvious way to increase national saving would be to lower the federal budget deficit, currently hovering above $400 billion per year.

In principle, either method can work. In practice, though, once currencies begin to adjust in response to economic imbalances, they often overshoot their targets. The only force restraining them is the belief among investors that the imbalances are being addressed. Absent that reassurance, a gradual dollar slide could easily turn into a rout. Interest rates would spike, the value of the stock market would tank, and the economy would veer toward a deep recession.