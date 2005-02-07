Notebook (February 7, 2005)

Just when you thought Bush's policy on embryonic stem-cell research couldn't get much worse, someone goes and leaves the stem cells out. And the mice get in. According to a study released this Sunday, all existing stem-cell lines eligible for federal research money have been found to be contaminated with mouse molecules, a problem that could take years to undo. If the president hadn't restricted federal funding for research to stem-cell lines created before August 2001, researchers could simply toss the bad batch and start work on another. Now, instead, research could come to a lengthy standstill as technicians try to clean up the problem. All of which just goes to show how unsound the president's "compromise" on stem-cell research was to begin with. About the only ones happy with the current outcome are, well, the mice.

CHEMICAL WARFARE WATCH

"Chemicals that attract annoying creatures to the enemy position and make the creatures aggressive and annoying." This somewhat less-than-not-redundant idea comes from a list of proposals by the U.S. Air Force's Wright Laboratory in Dayton, Ohio. The document, titled "Harrassing, Annoying and 'Bad Guy' Identifying Chemicals," recently came to light thanks to New Scientist magazine, which apparently took the time to inspect newly declassified Pentagon records.

Some of the proposals have awakened particular interest, among them "a low toxicity compound of [redacted] that still retains the characteristics of [redacted] (severe and lasting halitosis) for those exposed to small concentrations." Also on the front line against terrorism could be chemicals acting to disrupt "discipline and morale in enemy units," such as "aphrodisiacs, especially if the chemical also caused homosexual behavior." But, if the prospect of torturing Osama bin Laden and company with insatiable homosexual longings combined with hideous breath seems inviting, so, too, do some of the more sophisticated suggestions in the report, many of which center on exposing the enemy to chemicals to which only we would have the antidote, forcing them to surrender to us.

The only problem, though, is that few of these suggestions are currently in what one might call an advanced stage. Under the "New Discoveries Needed" section, the report lists, um, everything. Well, except for one thing: "Many chemicals are known that cause exposed personnel to stink badly." It is a relief, of course, to know we already have that under our belt. And, when we see B-52s dropping bushels of The Advocate into Waziristan, we'll know we're really making progress.

This article originally ran in the February 7, 2005 issue of the magazine.