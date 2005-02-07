For the Man Who Taught Tricks to Owls

You say they were slow to learn. The brains of owls

Went down in your opinion through long hours

Of unresponsive staring

While you showed them how to act out minor parts

In the world of Harry Potter. Come with me now

Into the night, perch motionless, balanced

On a branch above a thicket, where every choice

Of a flight path is more narrow

Than your broad wing-span, more jagged

And crooked than patterns of interrupted moonlight

On twigs and fallen leaves, where what you take

In silence with claws and beak to stay alive

Knows everything about you except your tricks,

Except where you're going to be in the next instant

And how you got there without anyone's help.

This article originally ran in the February 7, 2005 issue of the magazine.