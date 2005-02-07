Washington Diarist

I wasn't supposed to be here. I was supposed to be at a ball, a genuine inaugural ball with tuxedos and presidential seal-emblazoned square napkins and succulent miniature crab cakes. Regrettably, we're a liberal magazine and, consequently, many of us are less than perfectly organized (although, at The New Republic, some of us prefer to think of ourselves as neo- disorganized)—and, well, I failed to honor certain press-credentialing deadlines. Instead, I was forced to cover "counter-inaugural events," and, as a result, last Thursday night I found myself sitting in a low-budget church on G Street in downtown Washington listening to speakers at an International Socialist Organization (ISO)-sponsored gathering called "Town Hall: Empire and Resistance."

NEEDLESS TO SAY, this wasn't much fun. I could have thrown a stone as far as my strength allowed and still have been certain of not hitting a crab cake. On the other hand, everyone else seemed to be having a good time. The 100 or so people there frequently applauded and hollered, and, as expected, phrases like "exposing Bush for what he is—a cold-blooded killer" were particular hits. I didn't even think there was much to report on. After all, who cares what the ideological fringe of the losing side has to say? But the more I heard, the more I became convinced that I had discovered something truly threatening: This band of socialists was the most effective recruiting tool for the Republican Party I'd ever encountered.

TO BEGIN WITH, there were the posters on the wall: money for jobs and education, not for war and occupation. Let's leave aside that the meter is somehow dissatisfying (nine syllables followed by eight). The main point is, if the shallowness of this statement bothers you, to what party do you look for comfort? To the Democrats, many of whom condemn building firehouses in Baghdad and closing firehouses at home? Or, do you say to yourself in that moment, "I don't much care for Newt Gingrich—nor does anyone else, for that matter—but I bet he hates that goddamn poster as much as I do"? I know where I was leaning.

THEN THERE WAS the pooh-poohing of elections—any elections. Former soldier Stan Goff (supposedly of the Delta Force, Rangers, and Special Forces) spoke at length about the evils of capitalism and declared, "We ain't never resolved nothing through an election." This drew loud, sustained applause. Nothing to get worked up about, I thought; just a bit of leftist trash talk. But today it seemed particularly bad. It wasn't just that I was missing what might be lovely canaps (or perhaps spring rolls brought about on trays with delectable dipping sauce); rather, it was the thought that the speaker was dismissing something that Afghans had recently risked their lives to participate in, something Iraq's insurgents view as so transformative that they are murdering scores of Iraqis to prevent it. No, what I needed to counter this speaker was not a Democrat like me who might argue that elections were, in fact, important. What I needed was a Republican like Arnold, who would walk up to him and punch him in the face.