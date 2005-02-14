Two Prisoners

All the more credit then to Rene Manzor, who wrote Monsieur N, and to Antoine de Caunes, who directed it. Their film comes along after the flood. Disregarding all those previous films with an insouciance that their talents completely justify, Manzor and Caunes have lavished fervor and intensity on their picture as if this were the first time the subject had been touched, even though their story has an angle similar to the Holm film--Napoleon's possible escape from St. Helena. Laden as I was with Napoleonic experience, I was all the happier for the brio and--the only word--freshness of Monsieur N.

The film is set in two time planes, and it is up to us to decide which scenes are set in the present and which are in the future or the past. In 1816 on St. Helena, Napoleon has already been captive for six months. A new British commander, Sir Hudson Lowe, arrives to take over the forces, whose task is to see that there is not another Elba. Three thousand soldiers and eleven battleships guard the emperor, two of the ships constantly circling the island in opposite directions. One English officer has personally to check on the emperor's presence twice a day.

The English, says Lowe to his aide, Lieutenant Heathcote, are spending L8 million a year to seclude Napoleon, with a hint that the emperor's demise would be a benefit. The warders constantly suspect that their charge is planning an escape. (There is also an attempt by pirates to kidnap him.) These are the chief matters in one time plane. The other plane, twenty years later, actually opens the picture--a sequence in which Napoleon's coffin is exhumed to make sure that he is really in it--and that plane is woven through the film as we see what happened to some of the people who had been on St. Helena with the emperor.

The dialogue is in English and French: the chief English officers speak to Napoleon in French and are complimented by him on their fluency.Also there are some flurries in Italian between him and his attendant, a fellow Corsican. Unifying the whole is a voice-over in English, spoken by the former Lieutenant Heathcote as he looks back at St. Helena after twenty years.

Why does this film fascinate? Certainly it is not because of the plot, which must not here be disclosed but which is just about sufficient. The film holds us principally because of its Napoleon. Philippe Torreton doesn't perform the role: he exists. He exists so thoroughly that the historical magnitude of the situation grips us. Here is a man, one solitary man, who had Europe in his hands. (Latter-day comparisons are inescapable and, without any underscoring in the script, help to deepen the film.) Defeated and exiled once before, he had managed to return from Elba to France for the Hundred Days that almost re-established him. Now, as he broods and dines and sleeps and amuses himself with the wife of a general on his staff (with the general's compliance), he still seems fraught with power, deep, secret even when he is conversing, amused and irritated by the innate puniness of those who confine him. Torreton creates all this without posturing or bravado; he makes Napoleon chordal and complex.