Body of Evidence

Cambridge Diarist

There are many iconic photographs of Marie Curie: Early on with her husband, Pierre, with whom she shared the first of her Nobel Prizes; and, after his death, standing alone with her instruments in the lab. But there are other, more telling, images as well: With her peers--among them Michelson, Rutherford, Millikan, Poincare, Kapitza, Pauli, Bohr, Fermi, and, of course, Einstein--always the lone woman. In a 1911 photograph, she is surrounded by 23 men at the Solvay physics conference in Brussels. In a photograph at Lausanne, she sits, front-row, dead center, between Einstein and Fermi in a constellation of perhaps 80 or 90 men. This was the real, very sexist, world of physics, as explained in Madame Curie, the biography written by her daughter, who also happens to be my mother-in-law, Eve Curie (still sharp of mind and agile in body although, last December, we celebrated the centenary of her birth).

In 1911, Marie Curie was denied membership in the French Academy of Sciences--which l'Action française, a clerical paper, called "the defeat of [Alfred] Dreyfus." Her opponents were traumatized that a foreigner, a Pole no less, might be admitted. But this obscured the real prejudice: No woman had entered the sanctum of the Academie des sciences. Those were the stakes.

Madame Curie came to the United States ten years later. The president of Harvard compared her to Isaac Newton but did not award her an honorary degree because the physics department opposed it. Yale's leading physicist, Bertram Boltwood, who had applauded the university's decision not to bestow an honorary doctorate on Albert Einstein because he was "over here ... as a Zionist," also opposed one for Curie.Nonetheless, her national tour was such a success that The New York Times fretted it would provoke too many women to enter science: "[M]ore of men than women ... have the power--a necessary qualification for any real achievements in science--of viewing facts abstractly rather than relationally, without overestimating them because they harmonize with previously accepted theories."

Curie's casket joined her husband's in the cemetery at Sceaux on July 6, 1934, and they stayed together undisturbed until 1994, when Francois Mitterrand decided her remains should be transferred to the Pantheon, where not a single woman lay. What a vivid symbol with which both to break France's sexist image and to join in another one of the U.N.'s periodic jamborees, the International Year of the Woman. Mitterrand contacted my mother-in-law, not a woman to be rushed, nor easily persuaded against her honed convictions. Eve asked whether the president intended that her father's bones also be moved. Maybe Mitterrand hadn't contemplated the query. But Eve took the fumbling as a "no," a reverse piece of sexism, although she did not name it as such. And so, she did not give her consent. The next year, the president asked again, this time making clear that he envisioned the reburial as a ceremony for husband and wife. The president of France had his ceremony. And tens of thousands passed by the coffins as Pierre and Marie Curie lay in state in the Pantheon.