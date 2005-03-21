DR. DEAN’S BAD MEDICINE

DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS in Washington, where Howard Dean now resides, isn’t the only place where the spirit of Dean’s presidential campaign lives on. In recent weeks, at least three state Democratic parties—in Colorado, North Carolina, and Arkansas—have dumped longtime party “insiders” for liberal activists who promise to reconnect with the party’s allegedly neglected “grassroots.” This, of course, has long been Dr. Dean’s prescription; unfortunately, it amounts to political malpractice. While Democrats have recently struggled in North Carolina, for instance, the party did retain the governorship last fall; yet it was the governor’s handpicked operative who was ousted by liberal activists. In Arkansas, the party can boast two Democratic senators—but the two-term state party chairman there was nevertheless dumped for a 34-year-old insurgent. And, in Colorado this week, a faction of liberals— “many of whom are new to party activism,” as The Denver Post put it—ousted an establishment insider, even though Democrats won a House and Senate seat and reclaimed the legislature there last fall, making the state one of 2004’s few bright spots.

In each case, activists argued that the party had fared poorly during the 2004 presidential campaign (John Kerry lost all three states). But their belief that the Democrats’ problem in southern and western states was a failure to connect with grassroots, as opposed to a candidate with a disastrous cultural profile, reveals a dangerous navet—one that threatens to dash what little hope these Democrats now have in their backyards.



HOUSE GOP: BAD WILL HUNTING

President Bush has been trumpeting the U.S. response to the deadly Indian Ocean tsunami as having not only alleviated the suffering of millions throughout the devastated region, but also for helping to improve the U.S. image abroad and buying us some much-needed goodwill in the greater Muslim world. But now, House Republicans—perhaps with tacit approval from the White House—are doing their best to undercut those benefits.



According to The New York Times, “[T]he [House] appropriations committee recommended spending $656 million on tsunami disaster relief, $45 million less than what Mr. Bush had requested. It also recommended cutting $570 million requested by the White House for reconstruction projects in Afghanistan.” The House’s miserliness, if successful, will vindicate those in the Middle East and Europe who argue that the United States does not really care to help poor, struggling democracies like Afghanistan and that we will not commit the resources needed to make nation-building successful. This flies in the face not only of our humanitarian impulse, but also of our own self-interest. Stabilizing Afghanistan and Indonesia, and enhancing our image in those countries, could save us more tomorrow than it will cost us today.

But the House GOP is myopic. Overall, they seek to cut Bush’s $5.6 billion foreign aid proposal nearly in half. They are doing so not to balance the budget (nor would these cuts make a real dent in the deficit anyway), but rather because they wish to add $1.8 billion in spending to military operations.



Will Bush use his clout on the Hill to get his foreign aid spending restored? We are doubtful. This smells like another one of Bush’s disingenuous ploys, where he makes a reasonable proposal (say, cutting farm subsidies) knowing full well that Republicans in Congress will block it. Bush then quietly lets the issue die, while taking credit for “trying” to find a middle ground with the other half of the country and the rest of the world, while congressional Republicans can return to their districts and brag that they “saved farm subsidies” or, in this case, “held down spending.”