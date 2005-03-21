The Bad Teacher

She could come to the door in September for our son. All



thistled cursive and miscounted nickels. She

might tell him facts he'll recall all his life:



Mice are spontaneously

generated by garbage.

The size of the skull is the size of the mind.

At the end of all this love

and fuss, we die. Everything

your mother told you about eternity was a lie.



I imagine her at night at a desk made for a child.

Her knees too high. Her elbows

rest on the floor. Switched



off for summer. An awful

doll. (I should have burned her as a girl, this has gone too far.)

Her spine has been sewn

closed by the same

seamstress who sewed this:



a black felt scrap of nightmare, its

edges stitched up sloppily to the stars.

This poem appeared in the March 21, 2005 issue of the magazine.