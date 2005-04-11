I am a man now, too, not unlike my father

who ran about town recklessly unfolding



before people then came home

to us who waited for him. He came home

to us, that throttling man: the one who bounced

with me in the ocean then kissed the salt wet



in my hair, who held our mother down in anger

or in love above her all-the-while drifting call John,



John, who slung a stag's carcass across his shoulders

and strode out of a forest into a clearing where light



shone intermittently. This is what men do.

They touch and spread desire. They chime



with the violence of desire not during the feast

but later once the body has had time to cool.