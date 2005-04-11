

GREAT MUSEAM INSTALLATIONS such as this one are as rare as great productions of theatrical classics, for they require not only an absolute respect for the freestanding value of the work of art but also a sure sense of the contemporary mood. The museum curator, like the theatrical director, has to figure out how to lead the public to the work—and then accommodate the public—without distorting the subject. Kaplan obviously has this gift. Even as we are being urged to experience the singular beauty of works of decorative art—their timeless aspect, if you will—we are saturated in the atmosphere and the ambience of a range of periods and places. The galleries have been painted in a series of deep, resonant, earthy hues. And the mingling of furnishings with a variety of supporting materials helps to fill out the social dimensions of the story. There are collections of printed matter—books and catalogues and magazines, which are often works of decorative art in their own right—and these give us a sense of the intellectual ferment of the time, not to mention the Arts and Crafts movement's marketing strategies. There are just enough reproductions of period photographs to help us reconstruct the world from which these objects emerged. It is important to have a glimpse of a piece of furniture in a major turn-of-the-century exhibition, or to see the faces of the people who created all these tables and chairs.

Among the essential aspects of the story that we see emerging all across Europe and the United States are the experimental utopian communities, generally in rural settings, to which artists and other assorted idealists retreated in order to purify their lives and pursue aesthetic and social goals. As you look at the photographs of these communities, anybody who has read The Blithedale Romance or is old enough to have heard the stories that came back from the communes in the late 1960s and early 1970s will know how complicated, tangled, and often unsatisfactory such experiments can be. I feel the conflicts raging just beneath the surface of these sepia-toned images. Godollo, a Hungarian community in the first years of the new century, is particularly fascinating. Almost all the arts and crafts were practiced by the men and women at Godollo, who gathered there to reclaim some essence of the old Hungarian spirit, a magic that was secreted in medieval legends and in folk art conventions. A photograph of Sndor Nagy's house has an inviting spareness: this is the proverbial clean and well-lit place of modern longings, with the curved patterning of boards on the staircase and various pieces of imaginatively shaped furniture providing some witty asides.

There is a storybook quality to the interiors at Godollo. Mariska Undi's studio, with its displays of folk art and its brilliantly colored and figured textiles, looks like a toy shop or a playroom. And then there is Undi herself, a striking woman decked out in elegant peasant regalia, a grown-up at the center of this fantasy. One doesn't need to know much of anything about Gdllo to suspect that the colonists' yearnings for simplicity were fueled by various forms of egomania—and that the mix could be combustible. This show is a wonderful saga of realists and idealists, of craftspeople, polemicists, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, wholesalers, retailers, and even to some extent a paying public. Kaplan provides us with glimpses of different aspects of the Arts and Crafts movement in a variety of countries; and these glimpses are so expertly mosaicked together that the result is a striking, enveloping, altogether convincing panorama.



KAPLAN HAS INVESTIGATED the holdings of far-flung museums and collections, and some of the material that she has come up with is virtually unknown. Taken together, the works on display announce a dramatic turn in European taste. Before the advent of the Arts and Crafts movement, the epitome of craft had been a kind of suavity—an ability to reshape wood or clay or metal, to give it a new life. In the greatest Arts and Crafts work, however, craft sheds its craftiness—or at least it tries to. Of course transformation is not unheard of in the Arts and Crafts movement—the vegetal forms made of wood or metal can sometimes rival the illusionist panache of the achievements of the rococo. But with the Arts and Crafts movement the focus of craftsmanship shifts, for it is the inherent character of materials—the grain of wood, the texture of clay—that is pushed to the fore. Like the forthrightness of the modern movement in painting—like Courbet's use of the palette knife, or Manet's undisguised brushwork—the forthrightness of the Arts and Crafts movement was grounded in a reaction against the artificiality of modern culture. There are delightfully plainspoken objects included here, such as a chair by Heinrich Vogeler with an owl cut into its back and a rush seat: not a masterwork, but an object with its own funny simplicity. And certain ceramics—a soup plate from the Zsolnay Factory in Hungary, with a pattern of vigorously stylized leaves—have a winning directness. I especially admired a dresser designed around 1905 by Ambrose Heal; one feels that all Heal wants to do is to allow his fine planks to display their lovely grain, and indeed this seems to be enough.

The movement rejected the decorative arts vocabulary that the Renaissance had inherited from the Greco-Roman world, and this rejection necessitated a search for new forms of honesty—a search that brought its own dangers. Any wholesale re-invention of taste is an invitation for bad taste to flourish, and the Arts and Crafts movement was no exception. The nationalist interests that inspired many craftspeople could lead to an indiscriminate embrace of local history. The Irish were besotted by Celtic patterning and the Scandinavians were eager to study the Viking antiquities that were only beginning to be pulled from the ground; and some of the work that resulted is, at least to my eyes, little more than exquisitely crafted kitsch. Lars Kinsarvik's Viking armchair, in blue painted wood, is a hoot. If it were just a joke it might be lovable, but Kinsarvik is in earnest. He has gotten carried away with his antiquarian studies, and the result is a Viking cartoon rendered in three dimensions. I also wish that the movement had been quicker in getting over William Morris's infatuation with maidens in long dresses and long tresses. Their stylish virginity is never very convincing, and they seem to crop up in one or another version in every country where the impact of Arts and Crafts was felt. These ethereal lovelies—weak-kneed rehashings of earlier high art conventions, of the maidens on the Parthenon frieze and the young things who accompany Botticelli's Venus and Primavera—were the movement's soft-core porn.

THERE CAN BE something terribly cozy and conventional about the Arts and Crafts movement, so much so that we have to remind ourselves that at its core it was radically anti-traditional. While many of the movement's innovations in design involved a search for new or untapped sources—in the arts of the Middle Ages or in one or another heretofore overlooked national tradition—what was most exciting was the determination to reject anything that could be regarded as a highly sophisticated or self-conscious design tradition, even one as far from classical models as the work of the monks who created the Book of Kells. The Arts and Crafts movement was generally most persuasive when it drew its inspiration from vernacular traditions that were, until the late nineteenth century, little more than a shadow kingdom in the history of art and design. It is terrifically affecting to see craftspeople looking for inspiration in the interior of a farmhouse or in the flowers of a field—and attempting to look at those forms without preconceptions, without recourse to the ways that designers might have interpreted them in the past.

The craftsman was considering the very fundamentals of craft and the very nature of seeing. In place of the traditional vocabulary of design, the Arts and Crafts movement offered a faith—sometimes a blind faith—in the process of making a thing. This was the movement's great dare. And the art of the past does indeed seem to be swept aside when you look at certain objects, such as an oak dining table made by Sidney Barnsley in the 1920s. Barnsley was one of a group of men who in the 1890s went to live in the Cotswolds and produce furniture that was based in part on country models. The legs and the trestle of Barnsley's table are made of substantial pieces of oak hewn into blunt yet modulated forms that suggest the articulated shapes of well-used farm implements.

Barnsley's table is substantial but not ponderous. Its wide surface and broad beams have a tensile excitement. And the simple diamond pattern that he has cut into the side of the top and allowed to run down the legs gives just the right touch of decorative articulation. This table is matter-of-fact and practical—but there is poetry in its practicality, too. One feels in the careful balancing of forms—in the suggestion of the shape of a rake in the trestle—a sculptural abstraction of the agrarian scene. Barnsley creates a complex reflection on the fascination with naturalness. The grain of the wood is open, frank, unabashed. Barnsley is seducing the materials, urging oak to reveal its true nature. And the honey-colored wood radiates its own quietly blissed-out aura. In Barnsley's table—and in many other works here—there is a new, bold sensuousness.

Some of the purest and most beautiful designs are in the Scandinavian section of the show. Akseli Gallen-Kallela's armchair, with its slender angular lines and high back, combines a sobriety and an austerity with a springiness, a lean power, that is a distillation of Art Nouveau. Carl Westman's armchair from around 1900 is almost Asian in the purity of its focus on plain wooden supports and simple joinery. There is a visual slowness to the chair. The individual elements--the finials at the top of the back, the intersections of planks and dowels--are not striking in and of themselves; what holds us is the deliberateness of the composition. The point does not seem to be to find new forms so much as to push the analysis of form back to the beginning of form. The viewer is given a sense of tradition being whittled away, reduced to its basics. The result is a kind of lightness, formal and emotional. We are back at the beginning of the chair, much as Brancusi, in his torso of a young man, takes us back to the beginning of figure sculpture.



ONE OF THE strengths of Kaplan's encyclopedic approach to the Arts and Crafts movement is that she breaks through the parochialism that tends to infect the subject. Perhaps because so much of the important work on these artists has been done by people who see themselves as advocates, the achievement of Josef Hoffmann or Gustav Stickley can be enveloped in an uncomfortably polemical atmosphere. The evangelism that these men brought to their design work has turned out to be infectious, so that the exhibitions dedicated to their achievements, no matter how wonderful they may be, can have an off-puttingly aggressive atmosphere, as if you've stumbled into the meeting of a religious sect. The beauty of Kaplan's show is that at the very moment when we begin to feel that we are being strong-armed, we can turn a corner and discover another side of the Arts and Crafts movement.

Kaplan's approach emphasizes underlying or overarching themes. The German and Austrian work, which many of us tend to think of in its most resolutely, elegantly urban mode, is here revealed to have a countrified aspect as well, gorgeously represented in a dresser from Hoffmann's suite of furniture for Ernst Sthr and in Hans Vollmer's invigoratingly succinct settee. Many resemblances among works produced in different places--the elongated forms, the curvilinear motifs—are surely the result of the rapid-fire international exchange of ideas that characterized this fast-developing movement. But there is also a suggestion in this exhibition that some of the formal affinities are grounded in a generally shared desire to remake the world in its most fundamental aspects—through an interest in the nature of clay, in the beauty of simple construction techniques, in the inherent properties of metal and wood.



THE STORY OF "The Arts and Crafts Movement in Europe and America" closes in the years around World War I, but a museumgoer cannot help but flash forward. The revolutionary achievements of the Bauhaus and the entire history of twentieth-century Scandinavian design would be unimaginable without the Arts and Crafts movement. The design experiments in early Soviet Russia; the continuing interest in artisanal traditions in England after World War II; the fascination with pottery and weaving at Black Mountain College in the 1940s and all across America at mid-century; the current popularity of Ikea, where excellently designed bentwood furniture and glassware and rugs and lamps are sold at rock-bottom prices and are thus within the easy reach of a wide public: all of these developments are linked to the great sea change in visual and social consciousness that the Arts and Crafts movement inspired. Kaplan's achievement is to offer a definition of the movement that is elastic enough to embrace all these later developments.

"The Arts and Crafts movement," Kaplan explains, "could claim the adherence of progressives and conservatives, proponents of the handmade and of industrial production, as well as those who believed that 'the service of modern art' must include the revival of traditional crafts." People "invented the movement that they needed." William Morris could be seen as an opponent of the machine or as a hero of the new industrialism: "his acolytes interpreted him selectively." It is Kaplan's great point that far from pressing some one-note theory about the individuality of the craftsperson, the Arts and Crafts movement mounted a broad struggle to humanize industrial practices, to make them expressive, to value craft while acknowledging the difficulties of bringing quality objects to a wide audience without recourse to machine production of one sort or another. She presents, side by side, two works by the Belgian designer Gustave Serrurier- Bovy that show one man reaching for both elitist and populist forms of expression: his grandfather clock is an exquisite, unique luxury production, but his night table, complete with chamber pot, was designed to be produced inexpensively and sold in large quantities.

The complacency that we may sometimes associate with the back-to-nature side of the Arts and Crafts movement has no place in this exhibition. And the giants with whom we are so familiar—Wright and Hoffmann and Mackintosh—are knitted back into a story in which many other figures, such as Sidney Barnsley, turn out, at least for a moment, to shine nearly as brightly. It's not that Wright and Hoffmann are taken down a peg. Far from it. It's that a range of designers and craftspeople are pushed up high. The result is an exhibition that rejects the parochialism and the special pleading that are always turning the study of the decorative arts into a dead end in the history of art. The largeness of the view here brings us back to—and extends—a century of advances in the study of the decorative arts. Kaplan's achievement brings to mind a book such as Nikolaus Pevsner's Pioneers of Modern Design, first published in 1936 (and just out in a new edition from Yale), or an exhibition such as the Museum of Modern Art's seminal "Art Nouveau: Art and Design at the Turn of the Century" in 1960. With this exhibition in Los Angeles, the Arts and Crafts movement reclaims its rightful place in the great sweep of modern art history. Art history's orphans have found their way home.

We see in the work gathered here—in its search for fundamentals, in its beguiling fantasies—the same dazzlingly complex simplicity that we see in the experiments of Vuillard and Brancusi and Matisse. And as museumgoers make these connections, they are going to find that they are also re-affirming one of art's oldest hopes: the dream of a unity of the arts. It is a dream that burned brightly for half a century in the communities where craftspeople met, in the workshops where they labored with wood and cloth and clay and metal, in the international expositions where they displayed the fruits of those labors, and in the elegant city shops where a sophisticated middle-class public came to admire the tables and chairs and rugs and ceramics through which a modern utopia was being defined.