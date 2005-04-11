TRB From Washington

Much of the press coverage of the Schiavo case focused on a now-familiar split within the Republican Party between social conservatives—who insisted nothing mattered more than prolonging Terri Schiavo's life—and anti-government libertarians, who tut-tutted about the Republican leadership's encroachment on local autonomy. Some in the media, citing apocalyptic predictions from activists on both sides, went so far as to call Schiavo the beginning of a GOP schism.

In truth, the GOP has been finessing the uneasy alliance between libertarians and social conservatives for at least as long as pundits have been pointing it out. I suspect the party will pull through this time, too. Far more interesting—and politically more consequential—is an emerging Democratic split between social libertarians, who emphasize privacy, and what I'll call communitarians, for lack of a better word. Like social conservatives, the communitarians believe the government has a role to play in Schiavo-like dilemmas. If they prevail, it could help the Democratic Party reclaim its popular majority.

Today, Democrats assume their positions on social issues like abortion and the right to die have long appealed to a majority of voters. In fact, the Nixon campaign's characterization of George McGovern's platform as "acid, amnesty, abortion" was devastating to the party. It wasn't until the mid-'80s that liberals figured out how to turn their stance on social issues into a political advantage.

The impetus, as William Saletan describes in his excellent book, Bearing Right: How Conservatives Won the Abortion War, was a series of state-level ballot measures intended to restrict abortion rights. In 1986, a coalition of pro-choice groups hired pollster Harrison Hickman to help them craft a message capable of defeating one such campaign in Arkansas. Hickman's polls showed that, even though less than 40 percent of Arkansas voters supported an affirmative right to an abortion, 65 percent believed the decision should be left to a woman, her family, and her doctor. On Hickman's advice, the coalition of pro-choice groups framed the proposed restrictions as a blow to privacy, and the referendum failed by a narrow margin. Hickman successfully reprised the strategy in opposition to Robert Bork's 1987 Supreme Court nomination.