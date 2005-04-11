Vatican City Diarist

Easter Sunday at St. Peter's Square ought to be one of those perfect collisions of time and place, like Mardi Gras in New Orleans or Thanksgiving in New England. But this year, I happen to be living in Rome during the strangest Easter in memory, when the Pope's mysterious illness completely overshadows even the elaborate pageantry of Holy Week. And so, on Easter Sunday morning, I found myself anxiously standing in front of St. Peter's Basilica, shoulder-to- shoulder with religious pilgrims and curious visitors, waiting for the famous Easter Mass to begin, wondering if I was there out of respect, journalistic interest, or mere ghoulish voyeurism.

In one sense, waking up early and walking to the Vatican seems like the obvious thing to do in Rome this time of year. From Palm Sunday to Easter, the city is garlanded with tourists. Grocery stores bloom with foil-wrapped chocolate eggs the size of footballs, and it is impossible to avoid the colomba pasquale, a traditional sugar-coated cake shaped roughly like a dove. On Good Friday, a chunk of the city center closes down for a dramatic reenactment of the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum. There is no such thing as an empty hotel room, and every list of "high season" prices is timed to include Easter weekend. And, of course, the climactic experience for every pilgrim in Rome is the moment at noon on Sunday when the Pope personally blesses the crowd.

Or not. This year, the most optimistic thing you could say was that the Vatican had not formally canceled Easter. By Sunday, the Pope had not spoken in public in two weeks. His last official appearance had been on giant projection screens via video link on Good Friday--when he was filmed, creepily, from behind. (Skeptics here watched carefully to be sure the Pope actually moved.) So, by noon on Easter, all 70,000 people jammed into St. Peter's Square were focused not on the outdoor Mass being solemnly celebrated in front of them, but on a single window high in an adjacent palazzo. It was the window of the papal apartment, and, all around me, people craned for a look the 84-year-old man with Parkinson's at the center of the whole thing. Theologically, this seemed troubling. It's true that Christianity promises redemption at the hands of one suffering, dying man, but that man is not supposed to be the Pope.

By the time you read this, Pope John Paul II may have died, he may be recovering, or he may have slid further toward incapacitation. It is no coincidence that end-of-life ethics have achieved new prominence in Vatican press releases, or that every development in the Terri Schiavo case has been followed with rapt attention in the Italian media, which faces the prospect of the first Pope on life support. The Vatican's thinkers are bold about wading into specifics in such matters; so far, they have made clear that a feeding tube and IV are a moral obligation, the modern equivalent of providing food and water to a sick person. The moral status of a ventilator remains less clear.