The two leading actors in The Upside of Anger are so good that their performances, even more than the story they are in, keep us interested. Kevin Costner, who has played baseball stars, here is an ex-baseball star. His character, Denny Davies, has some resemblance to Jack Nicholson's ex-astronaut in Terms of Endearment: a man who peaked early in fame and income. Denny is now exploiting his past as a radio personality. Drinking fairly steadily with booze as both anesthetic and fuel, pleasant and tolerant, he is faced with the problem of living out the rest of his life. With no dram of self-pity, Denny takes us along with him on his wryly barren way.

Joan Allen is Terry Wolfmeyer, the mother of four daughters, three of them in their teens, one graduating from college. Terry's husband has just left her. This is not a financial bump—she lives in a sleek suburb of Detroit and never worries about money—but the shock shrinks her emotional range. She lives within a narrow spectrum of argument and rage; her rare tender moments seem willed. Allen, as her work in The Crucible and Ethan Frome and as Pat Nixon in Oliver Stone's film made very clear, is an intelligent and sure actress. The role of Terry is tough because of the relatively few colors: Allen knows that careful grading is essential, and she brings it all off flawlessly.

A third major role is Denny's radio producer, Shep Goodman: a fortyish man, clever, who has worked out a rationale for his solipsism. Shep is played by Mike Binder, who directed this film and wrote the screenplay: his acting and directing are better than his writing. The dialogue is snappy enough all along, but as the film progresses we begin to sense television taking over.

Which means we become increasingly aware that, between the beginning and the end of the story, the author is burdened with time that has to be filled. In television we can often see that the writer, worried about the half-hour or hour or whatever it is that must be occupied, scrounges up episodes to fill that space. It is unusual for a television piece, especially a chapter of a series, to have a through line that moves inexorably from start to finish. Binder has been a television writer. Here he had a two-hour space to fill, and we see him somewhat desperately filling it.