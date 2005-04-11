But the opposite is true. Rather than a middle-ground alternative that points the way toward a grand bargain, Pozen's well-intentioned ideas actually reveal why there is probably no room for one.



TO UNDERSTAND WHAT Pozen is proposing, you have to take a step back and understand the parameters within which he is operating. Any policy wonk offering his services in the current Social Security debate has to address two overriding issues: First, will your plan have private accounts? Second, how much are you willing to fiddle with taxes and how much with benefits? Bush has answered these questions clearly and repeatedly. The plan he signs into law must have private accounts (carved out of Social Security), and there can be no tax increases, only benefit cuts. From Bush's perspective, the only discussion left to have is about the details—the size of the accounts, the rules that will govern them, and the nature and distribution of the benefit cuts. (Bush has hinted he might be willing to increase the cap on income subject to the Social Security payroll tax.) Meanwhile, the Democrats have answered the first question by unequivocally ruling out private accounts. They have hedged on the second question, but the party's policy elite insists on a balanced mixture of both benefit cuts and tax increases.

In designing his "compromise" plan, Pozen decided to abide by Bush's parameters: private accounts, benefit cuts, and no tax increases. Before Pozen came along, there was a name for this proposal. It was called "the Bush plan," and it was failing spectacularly. The singular innovation of Pozen's much-hyped proposal is that his benefit cuts would be less draconian for low-income Americans than Bush's would be. Whereas the White House originally wanted to move from full wage indexing to full price indexing—that is, from a formula that uses the increase in wages to determine benefits to one that uses the much slower increase in prices—Pozen would simply blend the two systems. The benefits for low earners would stay pegged to wages, while benefits for high earners would be pegged to prices. Benefits for earners in the middle would be determined by a formula that combines both wage and price indexing. It's called progressive indexing, and, in a nutshell, that is what Pozen, the White House, and some in the press believe will break the Social Security logjam.

But this is a comically ill-informed reading of the political situation. Democrats believe that private accounts are the thin end of a wedge to destroy Social Security. Asking them to support private accounts in exchange for adding a little progressivity to the Social Security benefits formula is the equivalent of Democrats in 1993 asking the GOP to support Hillarycare in exchange for, say, a small capital gains tax cut.

And, even if Pozen's indexing plan weren't coupled to private accounts, it would be anathema to liberals. As Jason Furman of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities explained in a recent analysis, the long-term effect of progressive indexing would be to turn Social Security into a welfare system and erode support for it. While there is now some wealth redistribution inherent in Social Security, there is also a relationship between how much one contributes to Social Security and the benefits one receives upon retirement, a linkage that is the linchpin of the system's near-universal support. Under the Pozen plan, benefits for high and middle earners would, over time, be drastically reduced, while benefits for low earners would hold steady. The entire benefit structure would be flattened, turning it into a wealth-transfer system from rich to poor and shattering the system's political popularity.