But international affection for Brand America began to erode in the 1980s. On the one hand, globalization, far from erasing ethnic and national identities, has actually made them more apparent—and more important. Financial Times columnist Richard Tomkins wrote recently that "globalization led not to monoculturalism and a convergence of tastes but to the emergence of a global culture.... [N]ow people can buy products from all over the world, expressing their preferences and indeed their identities by choosing from a vast array of local, regional and global brands." To many people, a world dominated by multinational corporations, many of them from the United States, is a world in which cultural diversity is under constant threat. Not surprisingly, many global consumers have concluded that one easy way to protest U.S. commercial dominance—and at the same time assert their own identity—is to eschew U.S. brands (even though, ironically, many of those products are now made in developing countries). On the other hand, the fall of communism, by ameliorating the tension between West and East, also undercut the symbolic power of American brands. "The gratitude has faded," write Anholt and Hildreth. "[T]he thrill and glamour of the original pop culture have worn off ... and good will has wasted away as America continues to interfere in other countries' affairs."

It was really only a matter of time, then, before American brands became lightning rods for protest. As one Scottish man, who forbids his son to drink Coke, told The Financial Times late last year, "I used to have a lot of respect for America; now there is mostly fear.... You feel pretty powerless, but the one thing you can do is stop buying American products." Indeed, the wealth of polling data and anecdotal evidence showing a growing relationship between anti-Americanism and declining sales of U.S. products abroad is compelling. In 2003, several members of the European Parliament called for a global boycott of U.S. products, and, just last year, a group of German restaurants announced they were no longer accepting American Express. Surveys by market-research firms GMI, NOP World, and Research International have shown a pattern of distrust and anger with U.S. business; a 2004 Research International poll found that more than half of its Latin American respondents associate U.S. products with labor and environmental exploitation. An October 2004 poll by GMI found "a consistent direct correlation between how closely international consumers associate companies with the U.S. and the likelihood they'll avoid purchasing their brands in the near future." And, while such sentiment has been growing for years, some say it has gained new energy since the November elections. "For the last four years, people had a suspended disbelief about what was going on in America," says Jasmine Montgomery, executive strategy director for FutureBrand, a marketing firm. That's no longer true. As Montgomery says, "There has been a sea change about America abroad, and American companies have to deal with that."

The first and most obvious response to anti-Americanism has been to rebrand America. This has been a priority for more than just the business community—post-September 11 diplomacy recognizes the importance of international public opinion, particularly in the Middle East. But the business community has eagerly supported such efforts. Improve the flagship brand (the United States), the logic goes, and its subsidiary brands (U.S. icons like McDonald's, Coke, and Levi's) will be improved in the process. But, so far, the most visible effort, the creation of the State Department's Office of Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs—first helmed by marketing maven Charlotte Beers and most recently taken up by Karen Hughes—has been met with near-universal derision. The right sees it as a sellout to global public opinion, while the left sees it as reinforcing the hypocrisy of the Bush administration's foreign policy. "America's problem is not with its brand," Naomi Klein, a veteran anti- corporate campaigner, wrote in the Los Angeles Times, "but with its product." The rebranding mantle has also been taken up by a group of Madison Avenue execs called Business for Diplomatic Action (BDA), organized by marketing legend Keith Reinhard (best known as the guy behind the McDonald's "You Deserve a Break Today" campaign). But, so far, BDA has done little beyond distribute its "World Citizens Guides"—passport-sized etiquette manuals for young travelers—and organize a series of brainstorming conferences.

Neither the State Department's nor the BDA's efforts have produced much in the way of results, and that may have less to do with their flawed approach than with the fact that they are powerless to change the fundamentals of anti- Americanism. As Klein points out, the problem for the United States is less a matter of image than of policy and of the current structure of international relations—the world is angry with us not because it doesn't like cowboys, but because it doesn't like hegemons. And it doesn't help that, in a media-saturated global culture, our claims to be promoting democracy and freedom are undercut each time Al Jazeera broadcasts images from Abu Ghraib to its millions of viewers.

This is why many marketeering gurus and CEOs are ready to give up on trying to rebrand America. "What was a sort of gradual uprising against the march of Corporate America has turned into something much more profound," says Montgomery, "and I don't think the tables can be turned." So it's no surprise to hear many of the same marketers—and their corporate clients—calling for an entirely new strategy: Go local. Drop the images of cowboys and NBA stars. Hire local celebrities. Don't talk about how a hamburger bestows a little bit of America with every bite; instead, tailor its recipe to the regional cuisine. McCann-Erickson, a global ad agency, was one of the first to advise such a strategy; in 2003, it sent its U.S. clients a memo telling them to downplay their national ties and develop "strong local roots" abroad. More recently, GMI declared, "American multinational companies will need to mount a valiant effort to distance themselves from the image of the U.S. federal government and its unpopular foreign policies in the new year or risk continued brand erosion and ongoing boycotting."