Most troubling was his sense of the Church's trajectory since the 1960s. I am part of the generation of Catholics shaped by the Second Vatican Council of Pope John XXIII. Pope John and the Council abandoned the Church's absolute opposition to modernity--and to democracy, liberalism, religious toleration, and the Enlightenment. In his important new book, The Catholic Revolution, Father Andrew Greeley asks exactly the right question: "Did the Church really expect to survive the changes brought about by science and democracy and reason without altering itself in any way?" The answer is obvious. The Church under Pope John was not selling out. It was doing what had helped it survive for over 2,000 years. By absorbing lessons from other philosophical shores, the Church was making itself more, not less, Christian.

But Pope Benedict worries that more was lost than gained in this process. He has said that the post-Conciliar years were "decidedly unfavorable for the Catholic Church." In the '80s, he told the Italian journalist Vittorio Messori, "What the Popes and the Council Fathers were expecting was a new Catholic unity." "Instead, one has encountered a dissension which seems to have passed over from self-criticism to self-destruction."

The new Pope's rejection of a past in which he played a significant part as a young Conciliar theologian is, in large part, the product of his horror at the excesses of the '60s left. This sentiment is familiar to neoconservatives, and even to editors of this magazine. In that interview for the Times, Ratzinger declared, "I think that, in those years, I learned where discussion must stop, because it is turning into a lie, and resistance must begin, in order to maintain freedom."

I worry that Pope Benedict sees liberal Catholics primarily as products of the worst excesses of the '60s and not as people who are genuinely grateful for the Catholic tradition and the Church's efforts since Pope John to interpret it anew for our times. Many of us know that modernity urgently needs criticism and agree with the new Pope on the importance of asserting that truth exists. We remain Catholic precisely because we think that the Church's emphasis on the sacramental and the communal provides a corrective to a culture that overemphasizes the material and lifts up the narrowest forms of individualism.

But we also think that not all that is new is bad. Our Church was soft on slavery. It was terribly slow to embrace democracy. It still does not seem to understand that the desire of women for power in the Church reflects legitimate--and, yes, Christian--claims to justice, not weird ideological enthusiasms. Those who say that change in the Church is simply capitulation to a flawed culture must explain whether they really think the Church would be better off if it had not come to oppose slavery, endorse democracy, and resist anti-Semitism and other forms of religious intolerance.

As soon as Pope Benedict was elected, leaders and spokesmen for the Church understood they had a problem. The new Pope was on record as saying many things that liberal and moderate Catholics, especially in the United States and Europe, find troubling. Cardinals and bishops quickly went into damage control. They argued that the Pope's critics should give him a chance. They suggested he could be a Nixon-to-China sort, exceptionally sensitive to the range of Catholic opinion.

I have too much respect for Ratzinger's intellectual integrity to believe that he believes in this p.r. campaign. But he is now the leader of the Church, not simply a theologian or the previous Pope's enforcer. His choice of the name Benedict suggests he wants to re-evangelize the West, as the original St. Benedict did. But good evangelizers don't toss potential allies overboard. They don't assume that those to whom they preach have nothing to teach back. The Catholic Church can become a diminished sect of purists. Or it can retain a broad cultural and intellectual influence on a world that needs what it has to say. Pope Benedict XVI has to decide which it will be.

E.J. Dionne Jr. is a columnist for The Washington Post, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University. He covered the Vatican for The New York Times from 1984-1986.

