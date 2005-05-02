A young husband and wife who live on the Tuscan coast are no longer close in feeling. When she sunbathes topless, he disregards her, somewhat deliberately. Later they drive off and stop at a waterfall where two naked girls are bathing. Then they go to a restaurant where the husband notices an attractive girl, who lives in an ancient tower near them, riding by on her horse. Next day he visits the tower, meets the girl, and they make love. Months pass. The husband is away in Paris. The wife walks on the beach one day, takes off her clothes, dances in the sea, and lies down. The girl comes along, strips, dances in the sea, and, nude, meets the nude wife.

This is a scenario out of which symbolic meaning might be inferred or on which it could be imposed. Throughout the film we long for the chance to do either. But Antonioni doesn’t provide it. For a viewer who could not be more sympathetic, the picture is merely studied and affected, without resonance, noteworthy only for the fact that, like some other aging male directors, Antonioni fills the screen with female nudity.

The disparity between this piece and his epoch-making films, together with his present physical condition, provokes a suspicion. His passion for work--he has often said that, for him, to live is to film--is perhaps being cosseted by some who want another piece by Antonioni for his name’s sake. What makes this new picture even more discomfiting is that there are two Antonioni features, The Mystery of Oberwald (1980) and Identification of a Woman (1982), that have never been released here. Neither is a major work in his career, but either of them is a feast compared with this latest scrap and would have been more welcome.

The other two short films in Eros are “The Hand” by Wong Kar-Wai and “Equilibrium” by Steven Soderbergh. Wong’s picture, set in 1960 in Hong Kong, is about a tailor’s apprentice and a famous courtesan, his awe of her and her utilization of it. The beautiful and gifted Gong Li, familiar from several Zhang Yimou films, is the languorous courtesan, and Chang Chen, familiar from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, is the young man whom she leads into the world of sex. As always, Wong has the ability to incorporate environment in his story. The very walls of rooms, as his camera glides along them, seem erotic. Soderbergh’s picture, which has the feel of an extended revue sketch, is about a psychiatrist (Alan Arkin) and a patient of his (Robert Downey Jr.), an advertising man sorely beset by a heavy new assignment and by a recurrent dream about a woman. Arkin again supplies his middle-aged philosophic urbanity, and Downey, more talented than he is usually rated, keeps himself fraught. Soderbergh moves it all well, except that it doesn’t move to a satisfactory finish.

Both Wong and Soderbergh have understandably expressed their gratitude at, even in this tripartite way, being part of an Antonioni project. (A sort of theme song of the trilogy is actually called “Michelangelo Antonioni.”) But Eros is better for what they contribute than for his work.