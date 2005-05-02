Poem
So my body went on growing, by night,
went on pleading & singing to the earth
I was born to be woven back into: Love,
let me see if I can't sink my roots
deeper into you, your minerals & water,
your leaf-rot & gold, telling & un-
telling of the oldest tales inscribed
on wind-carved rocks, silt & grass,
your song & prayers, your oaths & myths,
your nights & days in one unending lament,
your luminous swarm of wet kisses
& stings, your spleen and mind,
your outrageous forgetting & remembrance,
your ghosts & rebirths, your thunder stones
& mushrooms, & your kind loss of memory.