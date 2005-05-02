Poem

So my body went on growing, by night,

went on pleading & singing to the earth

I was born to be woven back into: Love,

let me see if I can't sink my roots

deeper into you, your minerals & water,

your leaf-rot & gold, telling & un-

telling of the oldest tales inscribed

on wind-carved rocks, silt & grass,

your song & prayers, your oaths & myths,

your nights & days in one unending lament,

your luminous swarm of wet kisses

& stings, your spleen and mind,

your outrageous forgetting & remembrance,

your ghosts & rebirths, your thunder stones

& mushrooms, & your kind loss of memory.