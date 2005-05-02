Questions for Alberto G. ... Surfer Justice Kennedy

PATRIOT GAMES

Early this month, when Attorney General Alberto Gonzales took his case for renewing several provisions of the Patriot Act before the Senate Judiciary Committee, his interlocutors were not wholly convinced. Naturally, the newly confirmed A.G. turned on the charm. He even injected some rhetorical flourish in defending a few particularly controversial provisions of the Act, which the Justice Department admitted it had never actually had occasion to use. "It's comparable to a police officer who carries a gun for 15 years and never draws it. Does that mean that, for the next five years, he should not have that weapon because he had never used it?" he asked metaphorically. Judiciary Committee Chair Arlen Specter spoke up for his stone-faced colleagues: "Attorney General Gonzales, I don't think your analogy is apt." Tough crowd.

Luckily, Gonzales has since found a more credulous audience for his arguments--the American people. Last week, the White House's website featured the A.G. in its ongoing Q&A series with administration officials. The queries, emanating from such far-flung locales as Channahon, Illinois, and Lakeville, Connecticut, mostly related to the Patriot Act. Some demanded, gently, to know about the law's effect on civil rights, others about intelligence-gathering and the rate of terrorist attacks.

In an amazing feat of brevity, the attorney general managed never to exceed a few sentences in his explanations. For instance, when Brian of Erlanger, Kentucky, wondered "what you have to say to the critics of the patriot act, who think that it is illeagle [sic], or unconstitutional," Gonzales offered his assurance that "various provisions have already been challenged and upheld in our courts." (That federal judges have twice struck down parts of the law found to violate First and Fourth Amendment rights was not worthy of notice, presumably in the interest of concision.) To Rick of Worcester, Massachusetts, who sought Gonzales's opinion on what to "say to those who irrationally oppose this Act," the A.G. suggested this masterpiece of suasion: "I believe the facts demonstrate that the Department of Justice has used the authorities under the patriot Act with a great deal of care." Maybe he should have tried that one on Specter.