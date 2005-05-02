According to the traditional model, if you want to sell your home, you go to a realtor, who takes down information about the house and posts it to the region’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS), a compendium of local homes for sale, paid for and maintained by participating local realtors (there are about 800 MLSs nationwide). Buyers, through their own realtors, can then peruse the MLS. When a sale is closed, typically the seller pays his realtor a fixed percentage—usually 6 percent—that the seller’s realtor then splits with the buyer’s realtor. It’s an innovative scheme, and one that has worked well since it emerged in its modern form after World War II. “Can you think of any other industry where individual owners share inventory in order to sell more?” asks Blanche Evans, a columnist for Realty Times. But the flip side to this cooperation is a system of casual collusion; realtors who offer lower commissions often find their houses passed over by other realtors, blackballed for violating the real estate omerta. “The upside is they agree, but the downside is also that they agree,” says Brad Inman, a real estate journalist and editor of Inman News, another real estate news service. “[The MLS makes] it harder for innovative, alternative business models to crack the code.”

In pre-Internet days, the MLS was a thick book updated regularly, but today, it is an electronic database. This has led some entrepreneurs to challenge the system, figuring that, instead of spending time sitting down with each client to search the MLS, they could just give them access to it directly through a website. That way the buyer could have more control over what they see, while realtors, needing less time for each client, could handle more of them. In fact, with drastically lower costs per transaction, such online operations could even offer discounted commissions—as low as 3 percent total (for a savings of about $4,500 on a $150,000 home). The logical conclusion is the Virtual Office Website (VOW), in which buyers and sellers are matched online. “We’re a real estate firm,” says Eric Danziger, the president and CEO of one such firm, ZipRealty. “But we’re as different from traditional real estate in terms of how we operate as Amazon was from Borders and Barnes and Noble.” Some firms also offer à la carte options, in which consumers can pick and choose which services they would like a realtor to provide; the fewer the services, the cheaper the bill. A variation on the Internet real estate model is LendingTree: Similar to its system for matching customers looking for loans with lenders online, in 2000, LendingTree set up a website where prospective buyers and sellers register an online profile—location, price, number of bedrooms, and so on—after which buyers can peruse the MLS; meanwhile, LendingTree sends the profile to its network of realtors, who then bid for each customer’s business. LendingTree gets a referral fee, part of which it uses to cover a rebate that it sends its customers (usually about $2,000).

At the root of these new models is not just an operational transformation, but a paradigmatic one as well. For almost 100 years, the industry has looked at listings—the basic unit of all real estate transactions—as the product of the realtors themselves. “The sellers don’t own their listings,” says NAR’s vice president for public relations, Steve Cook. “The data did not exist before the broker.” According to NAR, that makes the MLS—and regulation of it—a business-to-business issue, in which consumer concerns matter little, if at all. “You do not get to walk into Neiman Marcus and try on dresses in the stockroom,” Evans says. “The MLS is the stockroom. The rest is presentation.”

But the Internet, by giving consumers easy access to information, changes that calculation radically. In a 2003 paper they wrote on the real estate market for the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI), policy analysts Shane Ham and Robert Atkinson argued that the Internet should “enable buyers and sellers to make choices for themselves instead of having those choices dictated to them by powerful forces in the industry.”

Those powerful forces are, namely, Cendant and RE/MAX, two companies that together control roughly 40 percent of the national real estate market and can therefore exert tremendous pressure on MLSs, state real estate boards, and NAR (RE/MAX is a household name, but Cendant is better known through its many subsidiaries, which include both Century 21 and Coldwell Banker). In February 2003, Cendant released a white paper calling for immediate action against the wave of VOWs, and, in particular, such network-based models as LendingTree. Soon after, NAR finalized a set of VOW rules that, among other things, gave companies like Cendant and RE/MAX enormous power to retaliate against rebellious brokerages. The centerpiece of the new regulations is something known as an “opt-out” rule: Broker A may now ban Broker B from displaying A’s listings on B’s website, even though those listings are in the MLS. Cook admits that the opt-out rule was included as a concession to the two industry heavyweights. “Cendant and RE/MAX said they would not cooperate without broker opt-out. In a sense, we had the concern that the whole MLS was at risk, that they would create their own database,” he says.