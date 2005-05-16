How strange that Leaves of Grass inspired no major work in the jazz idiom, at least none that I know of, until now. The composer and pianist Fred Hersch has written a glorious new setting of excerpts from the book, which I recently heard performed by the composer and a seven-piece chamber-jazz ensemble at Zankel Hall in New York. (Hersch and his group have been touring the piece to support its CD release by Palmetto Records.) Whitman's idiosyncratic poetry certainly seems more suitable to the improvised spontaneity of jazz than it is to, say, the noble Anglicism of Vaughan Williams or the rigorous intellectualism of Hindemith. Indeed, one of Whitman's hallmarks is that his poems are not primarily intended to describe phenomena; they are phenomena. Their function is not merely interpretive: they are put forth as objects for our interpretation, much as a jazz solo is not just the performer's rendition of a composition, but a composition itself.

Structurally, too, many of Whitman's poems employ the same form as jazz pieces geared for jamming. A poem will often begin with a line stating the theme or subject--the "head," in jazz lingo--and then launch into elliptical development of that theme. Digressions are as welcome as conventional development. Details transcend the plan.

Hersch, who is gay, HIV-positive, and fed up with habitually being described as such, has said that he was drawn to Leaves of Grass for the centrality of the moment in Whitman's aesthetic. "It has nothing to do with Whitman being gay and me being gay or any of that shit," he has remarked. "Life is change, and the only thing we have is this moment." (The latter thought does seems connected to the fact of Hersch's living with HIV, as well as to his Buddhist faith.) His Leaves of Grass has a spark, a joy taken in its own being, that honors Whitman as it salvages the work from the banality of serving as a monument to him. It makes no effort to be monumental in the grand, symbolic, official, gray-poured-concrete sense. Yet, in its unaffected surety and easy-flowing originality--its fealty to the minute-by-minute impulses of a gifted composer who loves to improvise--it is a magnificent achievement.

Since he was composing an "evening-long" work from a lifelong endeavor, Hersch had to edit mercilessly. He used about 0.5 percent of the text at his disposal, by my own rough math, and his choices are telling. With the exception of the essential "Song of Myself," he passed over Whitman's best-known poems, such as "Lilacs" and "O Captain, My Captain," and he used none of the many poems about the Civil War and New York City (also Hersch's home). There seems no scheme to Hersch's selections other than his personal taste--the most appropriate criterion for doing Whitman justice--and an evident intent to veer the core idea of self toward the universal.

The self that Hersch's setting of Leaves of Grass celebrates is a composite of Whitman, Hersch, and a conception of the universal self that Hersch extracts from the text and accentuates through the music and the organization of materials. While Whitman began the first edition of his book with "Song of Myself," the indelible birth cry of the American ego, the first poem in Hersch's setting is "Song of the Universal":

Come said the Muse.-- Sing me a song no poet has yet chanted. Sing me the universal.

Hersch repeats the passage four times (Whitman used it once), and he has it sung by Kate McGarry, a versatile singer with a gentle, lilting, reedy voice--the kind we tend to associate with Irish folk songs and their funny stories about rural life and death.

Hersch employs two vocalists, McGarry and the jazz singer Kurt Elling, each to distinct effect. McGarry generally handles the transcendental and agrarian stuff; she is more prominent in the second half of Hersch's work, which grows progressively more intimate and ruminative--it gets freer in mode and calls for more instrumental improvisation. Elling takes care of the robust American self-projection that opened Whitman to charges of ungentlemanly arrogance in his day. (Whitman relished the criticism and asked for more by publishing harsh reviews of his book as appendices to some editions of Leaves.) "When you're singing lines like `I celebrate myself' and `I sing myself,' you have to own it," Hersch has said. Elling owns it; he has a steely baritone voice and good range, which he stretches to impressive effect through the force of will that infuses most of his singing. In Elling's hands, a great many lyrics communicate self-celebration. Still, much to his credit (and, presumably, Hersch's), Elling taps unexpected resources of grace and subtlety at points in Leaves of Grass, such as the segment titled "A Child Said, `What Is the Grass?'"

Wisely, Hersch does not employ a period idiom; he refers to nineteenth-century music (marches, fanfares, folk tunes) sparingly, with incidental gestures. Hersch's Leaves of Grass is utterly contemporary in feeling and wholly in keeping with his past work. Its debts are evident: Brazilian jazz, Monk, the harmonic concepts of both Bill Evans and Herbie Hancock; but the music is distinctively Hersch's--unabashedly passionate, rich as marzipan, and always swaying, sort of dancing to itself. As Whitman does with his poetry, Hersch uses accessible musical language that belies sophisticated, complex ideas. Under the gorgeous melodies McGarry and Elling sing in pieces such as "After the Dazzle of Day" lie puzzle patterns of harmony.

I love this piece of music, but I find it disappointing in one way. The unnerving charm of the early versions of Leaves of Grass is their perplexity--the disorder of the poems, their aimless and inexplicable digressions. I would have liked to hear a bit of that Whitman too, to have his brilliant indulgence also translated into jazz. Then again, I can always play a Coltrane record.