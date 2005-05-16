I can still see it now, the shudder she seemed to be suppressing, the real dread that one of us would accidentally brush against her. And though we just kept on walking, we all felt it; it was like we’d walked from the sun right into chilly shade. Ruth had been right: Madame was afraid of us. But she was afraid of us in the same way someone might be afraid of spiders. We hadn’t been ready for that. It had never occurred to us to wonder how we would feel, being seen like that, being the spiders.

Kathy goes on to say that the “first time you glimpse yourself through the eyes of a person like that, it’s a cold moment. It’s like walking past a mirror you’ve walked past every day of your life, and suddenly it shows you something else, something troubling and strange.”

In another episode, which lends the book its title, Kathy remembers becoming obsessed with a song called “Never Let Me Go.” She would play this song again and again:

I just waited for that bit that went: “Baby, baby, never let me go …” And what I’d imagined was a woman who’d been told she couldn’t have babies, who’d really, really wanted them all her life. Then there’s a sort of miracle and she has a baby, and she holds this baby very close to her and walks around singing: “Baby, never let me go …” partly because she’s so happy, but also because she’s so afraid something will happen, that the baby will get ill or be taken away from her. Even at the time, I realised this couldn’t be right, that this interpretation didn’t fit with the rest of the lyrics. But that wasn’t an issue with me.

This is an acute rendition of how any young girl might misread the lyrics of a song; and it is shadowed, of course, by the actual facts of this girl’s life. One day, Kathy is dancing to herself, holding a pillow in her arms and crooning along to the song, “Oh baby, baby, never let me go.” She looks up and in the doorway Madame is watching her: “And the odd thing was she was crying … she just went on standing out there, sobbing and sobbing….”

Kathy, Tommy, and Ruth eventually leave Hailsham and are billeted at a place called The Cottages, where they have much more freedom, and join a group of older teenagers. But it is a freedom they barely exercise. They borrow a car and drive through Norfolk. On one such outing, to the coastal town of Cromer, friends of the trio are sure that they have seen what they call “a possible” for Ruth:

Since each of us was copied at some point from a normal person, there must be, for each of us, somewhere out there, a model getting on with his or her life. This meant, at least in theory, you’d be able to find the person you were modeled from. That’s why, when you were out there yourself--in the towns, shopping centres, transport cafes--you kept an eye out for “possibles”--the people who might have been the models for you and your friends.

The friends follow the woman whom they consider Ruth’s possible, or original. But the longer they watch her, the less like Ruth she seems, and the excitement of the surveillance fizzles. Only then does it become apparent that Ruth is terribly disappointed. She bursts out, bitterly:

“They don’t ever, ever, use people like that woman…. We all know it. We’re modeled from trash. Junkies, prostitutes, winos, tramps. Convicts, maybe, just so long as they aren’t psychos. That’s what we come from…. A woman like that? Come on…. If you want to look for possibles, if you want to do it properly, then you look in the gutter. You look in rubbish bins. Look down the toilet, that’s where you’ll find where we all come from.”

The entire episode testifies to what is strangely successful in this book: the way it rubs its science fictional narrative from the rib of the real, making it breathe with horrid plausibility, and then the way it converts that science fiction back into the human, managing to be at once sinister and ordinarily affecting.

Ruth and Tommy break up, and Kathy becomes a carer and Tommy a donor, and Kathy takes Ruth’s place as Tommy’s lover, as she had to, and the novel’s title begins to vibrate with premonition, for we know that Tommy has made three donations, and is thus only one operation away from death. The novel is weakened by a didactic ending, in which the spirit of Wells or Huxley bests the spirit of Borges. Kathy and Tommy manage to track down a former guardian, Miss Emily, and Madame, and these now-aged ladies apologize to the cloned couple for what they have done to them, and attempt to exonerate themselves by claiming that they always had the best interests of the children at heart. Madame admits to Kathy that when she saw, all those years ago, the little girl crooning to the song, she cried because she saw “a new world coming rapidly. More scientific, efficient, yes. More cures for the old sicknesses. Very good. But a harsh, cruel world. And I saw a little girl, her eyes tightly closed, holding to her breast the old kind world, one that she knew in her heart could not remain, and she was holding it and pleading, never to let her go.”

The novel hardly needed this preaching, partly because it has already so effectively dramatized the horror of what has been brought about; and partly because of course the cloning of human beings hardly needs denunciation. The book wobbles into treatise here, and doubtless commends itself to the President’s Council on Bioethics, whose chairman handed out to colleagues a copy of Hawthorne’s story “The Birthmark,” in which an arrogant scientist attempts to rid his wife of what he sees as a disfiguring birthmark, and in doing so kills her.

But Never Let Me Go, while certainly a dramatized attack on cloning, could probably not give much final consolation to those who talk about protecting “a culture of life.” For it is most powerful when most allegorical, and its allegorical power has to do with its picture of ordinary human life as in fact a culture of death. That is to say, Ishiguro’s book is at its best when, by asking us to consider the futility of cloned lives, it forces us to consider the futility of our own. This is the moment at which Kathy’s appeal to us--”I don’t know how it was where you were, but at Hailsham …”--becomes double-edged. For what if we are more like Tommy and Kathy than we at first imagined? The cloned children are being educated at school for lives of perfect pointlessness, pointless because they will die before they can grasp their adulthood. Everything they do is dipped in futility, because the great pool of death awaits them. They possess individuality, and seem to enjoy it (they fall in love, they have sex, they read George Eliot), but that individuality is a mirage, a parody of liberty. Their lives have been written in advance, they are prevented and followed, in the words of The Book of Common Prayer. Their freedom is a tiny hemmed thing, their lives a vast stitch-up.

We begin the novel horrified by their difference from us and end it thoughtful about their similarity to us. After all, heredity writes a great deal of our destiny for us; and death soon enough makes us orphans, even if we were fortunate enough, unlike the children of Hailsham, not to start life in such deprivation. Without a belief in God, without metaphysical pattern and leaning, why should our lives not indeed be sentences of a kind, death sentences? Even with God? Well, God hath numbered thy kingdom and finished it: the writing may well be on the wall anyway. To be assured of death at twenty-five or so, as the Hailsham children are, seems to rob life of all its savor and purpose. But why do we persist in the idea that to be assured of death at seventy or eighty or ninety returns to life all its savor and purpose? Why is sheer longevity, if it most certainly ends in the same way as sheer brevity, accorded meaning, while sheer brevity is thought to lack it? The culture of life is not such a grand thing when seen through these narrow windows.

Ishiguro’s novel has no need to be didactic about cloning, because it is allegorical about it instead. At its best, the book is seamlessly allegorical, generating meaning without strain. It is here that it becomes reminiscent of Kafka (a clear influence on The Unconsoled), and Beckett, whose Hamm, in Endgame, yells: “Use your head, can’t you, use your head, you’re on earth, there’s no cure for that,” an earth that Tess, in Hardy’s novel, calls a blighted star, and which Hardy again calls blighted in his poem “When Dead”:

This fleeting life-brief blight

Will have gone past

When I resume my old and right

Place in the Vast.



So this curious, surprisingly suggestive and tender novel forces us, finally, to send Kathy’s apparently naive appeal back to her, in a spirit of horrified allegiance: “I don’t know how it was where you were, but here in this fleeting life….”