Fatah, the political party of Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, seems to have won the third round in the local elections of emerging Palestine. But Hamas, the gunmen of virulent Islam in the territories, did especially well in the big towns and cities. This does not augur well for the career of Palestinian moderation nor for the prospects of peace between Israel and the PA. And it does not augur well for the parliamentary elections slated for July.

Hamas is the preferred--no, anointed--voice of the Palestinians who do not benefit from the endemic, widely diffused, and deeply rooted structural corruption of their society. This is Yasir Arafat's literal legacy to his people, and, although Abbas has moved somewhat away from the rais' warlike way of dealing with the Israelis, his regime remains far from accountable, transparent, or honest. Those foreigners who kept Arafat and his minions in power (Kofi Annan, Jacques Chirac, Javier Solana, even Bill Clinton) are therefore also responsible for the hold that dishonesty, raw and cruel, still exercises over Palestinian society. In any case, Israel, which has staked much on Abbas, cannot view his political vulnerabilities calmly. If Hamas comes to power, all of the fundamentals of the road map to peace are jettisoned.

Hamas hasn't pretended for a moment that it is willing to have an independent Palestine live side by side with Israel.This is why Israel has insisted that the PA confiscate illegal weapons and arrest Palestinian terrorists on the loose. The PA, however, has fulfilled none of these obligations. But these obligations resonate in Israel's own history. The Haganah, the army of the pre-state Yishuv (and of immediate post-independence Israel), actually handed--during a painful time called the saison--members of a right-wing Zionist militia, known as the Irgun, which was opposed to partition, over to the British who then governed Mandatory Palestine. And David Ben Gurion, Israel's first prime minister, ordered the Haganah to sink the Altalena, a ship bringing arms to the Irgun in violation of a cease-fire. The command was carried out by a young officer named Yitzhak Rabin. So far, the Palestinian authorities show no evidence of such harsh wisdom.

The Palestinians have also been demanding that Israel release more and more Palestinians in its custody, but Israel has now interrupted the process, saying that the PA has not fulfilled its undertakings to shut down both the terrorist groups still operating and organizing in the territories and the sending of rockets from Gaza into Israel. Releasing resentful prisoners (experienced in violence against Israelis) would be a self-defeating act, especially since those rogue militias would welcome them with open arms; and, if Hamas wins the early summer parliamentary elections, these militias would no longer be rogue but instead the official soldiers of Palestine. In not curbing Palestinian terrorism, Abbas is playing with fire, and it is a fire that may eventually consume him, too.

This article originally ran in the May 23, 2005 issue of the magazine.