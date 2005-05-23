Poem

The door closes behind me. A short hallway

I don't resist, as I did not decline your invitation

an hour ago. It came quite unexpectedly

amid the smoke, the worn-out armchairs,

the endless litanies of gain and loss. It came

with welcome urgency and added to my confusion,

which accompanies me, step by step,

as if it were hard to trust its outstretched arms,

the region of light, the swaying of a silver fir

in the arctic. As if thousands of years must pass before

here, in this very room, simple but far from slight,

it would be possible to believe in you again.



Translated from the Slovenian by Andrew Zawacki and the author.



This poem originally ran in the May 23, 2005 issue of the magazine.