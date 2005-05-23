The filibuster has a long and ignoble history. Brought into being almost accidentally by the U.S. Senate in the early 1800s, the parliamentary tactic has, for nearly 200 years, allowed a minority in that legislative body to thwart the will of the majority by requiring 60 senators to agree to put a matter to a vote. Quite often, the filibuster has served Senate minorities as a means to nefarious ends--with, most notoriously, conservatives using it to block anti-lynching bills, voting rights legislation, and anti-segregation measures that liberal majorities favored over the years. Simply put, the filibuster is a decidedly undemocratic--and oftentimes illiberal--institution.

As such, there might be a basis for considering the Senate Republicans' recent calls for the filibuster's abolition--the so-called "nuclear option"--a welcome development. But, unfortunately, the rationale for Senate Republicans' newfound contempt for the filibuster is not, in fact, some high-minded concern for democratic process but rather a very practical desire to confirm President Bush's most controversial judicial nominees--something they are unable to do as long as Democrats can filibuster against their nominations coming to a vote. And, because of this, the Republican case against the filibuster is remarkably weak.

To begin with, Republicans are only interested in abolishing the filibuster for judicial appointments; they are not calling for getting rid of the legislative filibuster. But using the filibuster to block judicial nominees is actually far easier to justify on democratic grounds than using it to block legislation. After all, it would seem to be a tenet of democracy that a majority party be allowed to pass its legislative program and then be held accountable at the polls (see Jonathan Cohn, "Kill Phil," April 25). But there is no such prospect of democratic accountability in the case of judicial appointments. Legislation can later be amended or repealed if voters ultimately disagree with the majority that passed it; judicial appointments are, of course, for a lifetime.

Republicans often speak as if no one had used filibusters to block nominees to the federal courts before Bush came into office. In other words, they argue that Democrats have broken an unwritten rule. But this is simply untrue. In 1968, Republicans and Southern Democrats filibustered Lyndon Johnson's nomination of Abe Fortas to serve as the Supreme Court's chief justice, ultimately forcing Johnson to withdraw the nomination. What's more, Republicans used their own parliamentary devices--different from, but no less undemocratic than, filibusters (namely, bottling up nominations in the Judiciary Committee)--to block more than 60 of Bill Clinton's judicial picks from getting up-or-down votes in the full Senate.