Store Lobby

Until recently, the battle against Wal-Mart—from unionization drives to anti-sprawl initiatives—took place exclusively at the local level. But, during the last year, it has matured into a national fight. And the campaign hasn’t just gone national—it’s gone to Washington. Virtually overnight, both sides have been taken over by campaign-hardened staffers and Beltway superlobbyists, who deploy tactics taken straight from political playbooks even as they insist that the Wal-Mart battle is still a “grassroots” effort. The “Washington- ization” of Wal-Mart, in turn, is transforming the company into a campaign issue—one that will likely figure heavily in the national elections in 2006 and 2008.

When Wal-Mart became a major blip on labor’s radar screen in the early ‘90s, the obvious answer was, of course, to organize. But organizing retail is different from organizing, say, a factory. Even large stores require much less capital than industrial plants, a fact that allows Wal-Mart to easily shutter upstart stores or departments (in 2000, for example, when the UFCW organized the meat-cutting department of a Texas store, Wal-Mart closed its meat-cutting departments nationwide two weeks later). Not that many stores have ever gotten to that point. Wal-Mart—which is the nation’s largest private employer and the world’s largest company (with annual revenue that exceeds the GDP of Sweden)—trains its managers in anti-union tactics and, as a last resort, even dispatches anti-union response teams. “Straight-up organizing in this country is difficult enough under the law,” says one UFCW representative. “And, when you’re going up against a nation-state company, it doesn’t behoove you to go after one store at a time.”

Soon after Joe Hansen took the UFCW helm a year ago, the union decided to freeze its Wal-Mart organizing activities altogether and take what, in many ways, is the mirror-image approach. Instead of disparate, store-specific drives, it would concentrate its efforts in Washington, using Internet-age campaign tactics and drawing staff from the city’s abundance of savvy politicos. In April, the union announced Wake Up Wal-Mart, a Washington-based campaign led by Blank, Howard Dean’s former political director. (Chris Kofinis, the former deputy policy director for Wesley Clark’s primary campaign, is its communications adviser.) Meanwhile, at the same time Wake Up Wal-Mart appeared, the Service Employees International Union (seiu) helped to launch another effort, Wal-Mart Watch. Like Wake Up Wal-Mart, Wal-Mart Watch has attracted a coterie of bold-faced campaign names, including John Kerry’s former campaign manager Jim Jordan (officially a partner at the lobby shop Westhill Partners), former Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Executive Director Andrew Grossman, and the former deputy director of research at the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Tracy Sefl. (The afl-cio, which is the umbrella organization for both UFCW and seiu, has its own Wal-Mart operation, run, until recently, by Ellen Moran, a DNC veteran.)