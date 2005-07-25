Store Lobby

Wal-Mart comes to Washington.

On April 5, Wal-Mart did something that would have been almost unthinkable even a year ago: It held a press conference. After decades of rapid growth, the retail giant has recently experienced a wave of activist ire and bad P.R., from campaigns to block new stores to lawsuits over its lower-than- living-wage wages. The press has lapped it up, which is what led the formerly press-shy company to invite several dozen reporters to an Embassy Suites hotel near its corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, to be lectured for two days by a bevy of Wal-Mart representatives, including CEO Lee Scott.

But Scott’s team wasn’t the only group talking Wal-Mart. In a scene reminiscent of the spin alleys set up outside the presidential debates last fall, after each session, representatives from Wake Up Wal-Mart, an anti-Wal- Mart campaign backed by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union, were waiting to give their own take, including statements from the group’s director, Paul Blank. The spin room worked: Blank appeared in almost every media account of the event. The talk at the event was about wages and health care, but the tactics—the damage-control press conference, the post-speech spin—were more Beltway than Bentonville. For a brief moment, one could be forgiven for confusing an Arkansas hotel with the halls of Capitol Hill.

Until recently, the battle against Wal-Mart—from unionization drives to anti-sprawl initiatives—took place exclusively at the local level. But, during the last year, it has matured into a national fight. And the campaign hasn’t just gone national—it’s gone to Washington. Virtually overnight, both sides have been taken over by campaign-hardened staffers and Beltway superlobbyists, who deploy tactics taken straight from political playbooks even as they insist that the Wal-Mart battle is still a “grassroots” effort. The “Washington- ization” of Wal-Mart, in turn, is transforming the company into a campaign issue—one that will likely figure heavily in the national elections in 2006 and 2008.