Sides of the Isle

There is something on the order of 1,200 mosques in the country. All serve as community centers, and only a few are in the hands of extremist imams. The most notorious imams—Abu Hamza and Abu Qatada, both charged with crimes in Britain and abroad—have finally been taken into custody. They and their ilk act as recruiting officers for jihad. Sheik Omar Bakri Muhammad, a Syrian, part gangster and part buffoon, claims to have disbanded his extremist group, known as Al Muhajiroun. He incites his followers with declarations like, “Al Qaeda and all its branches and organizations of the world, that is the victorious group, and they have the emir [Osama bin Laden], and you are obliged to join.” One follower, a young social worker in Luton by the name of Abdul Haq, recently told the Evening Standard something menacing and prophetic: “As far as I’m concerned, when they bomb London, the bigger the better. I know it’s going to happen because Sheik bin Laden said so. Like Bali, like Turkey, like Madrid—I pray for it, I look forward to the day.” Monitoring such threats, the intelligence services have been issuing regular warnings that a terrorist attack was a certainty, and the only point of doubt was when and how it would happen.

Under Islamist influence, the level of violence has been rising slowly but surely. As of March, 732 people have been arrested under the Terrorism Act, and, of these, 259 were charged with criminal offenses, though only 21 have been convicted. Kamel Bourgass was one of the latter. A 31-year-old Algerian, an illegal immigrant, he was found to have set up a chemical weapons laboratory in an apartment in North London, and, at the moment of his arrest, he stabbed a policeman to death and wounded four others. Seven British Muslims have been captured in Afghanistan and detained in Guantnamo. Several British Muslims have attempted suicide-bombing missions in Israel, at least one successfully, and others have been reportedly killed fighting with Abu Musab Zarqawi in Iraq. Omar Sheik, responsible for beheading Daniel Pearl in Pakistan, was born and educated in Britain, a student of the London School of Economics, no less. Those recruited to Islamism are not the poor and disinherited, but, on the contrary, those whose intelligence and social advancement allow them to submit to the luxury of an identity crisis.

The response of those in public positions has been mostly feeble or inappropriate. The Muslims and the locals in the half-ruined industrial towns of the Midlands are on a level footing when it comes to unemployment, welfare, and education, but government policy is perceived in some quarters as favoring Muslims in measures like building community centers and sports facilities, and forcing books on Islam (but not on any other religion) into schools. In fact, there are now seven state-run schools exclusively for Muslims. These schools are attended by fewer than 2,000 students (and some Protestant and Catholic schools have long received state funding), but their creation has aroused resentment and concern. David Bell, the chief inspector of schools, recently worried that “young people are being educated in faith-based schools, with little appreciation of their wider responsibilities and obligations to British society.”