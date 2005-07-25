Given the atrocity in London, let’s now put the ordinary life of Israel and Israelis in correct perspective. The suicide bombing in Netanya, a medium-sized city on the Mediterranean, was the one hundred sixty-eighth successful attack since the second intifada began barely four and a half years ago. As of this writing, four were killed and more than 90 were wounded, 14 of them critically. God only knows how many more hundreds of such attempts were aborted because of the checkpoints and protective fences so despised by various international organizations like the United Nations and the European Union, which has, in these last days, had the temerity to offer itself once again as honest border police between Gaza and Israel after the impending withdrawal. No, Javier Solana, you are not welcome, and for good reason. There was at least one unsuccessful suicide attack on the same day as the Netanya outrage. The fact is that Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority have done virtually nothing to curb the terrorism since they have refrained from arresting the terrorists. There hasn’t even been much brave talk—only signs of weakness or unwillingness that have exasperated General William Ward, who is serving as the American security coordinator.

This particular murder of Jews eerily echoes the 1972 Munich massacre, because, as it happens, Israel is right now hosting the seventeenth Maccabiah Games, the so-called “Jewish Olympics,” and Netanya has been an unofficial home to this year’s Maccabiah Olympic village. Along with 7,000 athletes from 55 countries, many past Jewish Olympians, from Israel and elsewhere, are in attendance at the Maccabiah, including Mark Spitz, who broke seven records and won seven golds at Munich. Spitz was the real hero of the 1972 Games, its rebuff to the murderers of Munich. The camaraderie of excellent Israeli and Jewish athletes, as expressed in these quadrennial Maccabiah Games, is another triumph of Zionism in its aspiration to provide a normal life for its people. It is no wonder that these Palestinian murderers, whose nationalism has accomplished so little, would make them a target.

As General Moshe “Bogey” Yaalon was about to leave his post as chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, he gave an interview to Haaretz last month in which he said, “They will not forgo the suicide bombings. The suicide bombings and the Qassam rockets have something in common: They bypass the [Israeli army]. They are means of bypassing Israeli military might and striking at civilian society.” So when will terrorism finally end? “Leave Tel Aviv and things will be completely quiet.” This is the proposition that is being tested by the Gaza withdrawal. For, if terrorist attacks persist, Israel will not make other serious concessions to the Palestinians. And that will mean the end, not of Israel, but of the Palestinian state.