Jumble Jumble

The band is not a band in the usual mode, but a duo of guitar and drums whose creative scales are heavily tipped on the side of the guitarist, Jack White. Born John Gillis in Detroit thirty years ago, he took the surname of his first wife, Meg White, a former shop assistant and barmaid who started playing the drums two months before they had their first gig as the White Stripes, in 1997. The Whites divorced at some point, but continued working together. They have maintained a creepy ambiguity about their relationship, referring to each other as brother and sister while trading in sexual innuendo on stage and in lyrics to songs such as “Sister, Do You Know My Name?” Jack White apparently writes all the material, words, and music. (Although the first three of the group’s five albums credited their compositions vaguely to “the White Stripes,” subsequent releases of the same songs on DVD attribute them solely to Jack White; on the last two albums, all original songs have been credited to him alone.) He does virtually all the lead singing, save for two Meg White solo numbers among the albums’ seventy-three songs, one of which is only thirty-five seconds long. And he plays the duo’s dominant instrument, guitar, as well as some piano and, on the new album, a bit of marimba. The White Stripes is essentially a two-person one-man band.

A new class of youngish singer-songwriters working under band aliases— Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst), Onelinedrawing (Jonah Sonz Matranga), Eels (Mark Oliver Everett), and Pedro the Lion (David Bazan), among the more prominent— has emerged in recent years, since desktop recording software such as ProTools has lowered the cost and the skill level necessary to make impressive-sounding multi-track recordings. Nearly anyone with some talent can now make a CD, alone, in his or her room. Digitally armed, solo artists have crossed into the terrain of bands and started taking their names. In due course, they have laid claim to the cool that comes with being in a group, while escaping (or postponing) the taint of wussiness inherent in being a singer-songwriter like James Taylor or Jackson Browne.

The White Stripes are radicals of this class, in part because they reject the technology that facilitates the music-making of most other one- and two- person groups of the day. (Quite a few guitar-and-drum duos, such as Nice Nice, Two Gallants, and Scissormen, have sprung up in the past several years, many in the Stripes’ wake.) They play retro instruments—at a White Stripes concert at Manhattan’s SummerStage two years ago, Jack White was playing a decades-old Kay archtop guitar, a starter instrument—and they record quickly, live in the studio, the way the Beatles did before they learned to exploit the studio, and make the recording, not the composition or the performance, into the art form. A note in the booklet of the White Stripes’ Elephant, which appeared in 2003, proclaimed in red italic type: “No computers were used during the recording, mixing or mastering of this record.” That is to say, no romantic notions about the analog past were harmed for the production. The statement was not so much a disclaimer as a claim to higher ground in a realm of pop recording perceived as authentic, and therefore superior, mainly because most other young artists aren’t doing it that way today. So in truth its real claim is not to authenticity, but to exceptionalism—the enduring aspiration of permanent adolescence.