Jumble Jumble

Unlike Conor Oberst and the rest, Jack White has no interest in synthesizing the sound of a band. Synthesis is scarcely his interest. White uses a minimal number of instruments—on most tracks on the majority of the White Stripes’ albums, just guitar (sometimes piano), drums, and voice: no bass to lay a harmonic foundation for a song and flesh out the rhythm section; no second guitarist to add counterpoint or stimulate his own playing; with very few exceptions, no additional musicians at all. The intent is clearly to sound not like an ensemble but like an ensemble part, a piece of something unfinished whose larger form is uncertain and irrelevant. White Stripes tracks sound like demos—or, occasionally, rehearsals for demos, the work of a couple (or a former couple, or a sister and a brother, or whatever) trying out ideas in their rec room. The recordings are bonus tracks of outtakes for albums never meant to exist. Few artists have taken the fractional nature of rock and roll so to heart as Jack White and his ex-wife, the drummer who plays the same rudimentary beat to almost every song.

The White Stripes had released two albums to little effect in the United States when, in the summer of 2001, they went to England and were acclaimed there as the next new thing, largely because they reminded English critics of past next new things that had come from their own country: Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, and the Beatles. “Believe the White Stripe Hype: Jack and Meg White Are the Story of the Moment,” announced a rather self-referential headline in The Independent. Like Jimi Hendrix and the Ramones in olden days, the White Stripes returned to America legitimized by England, and they broke through here with their third album, White Blood Cells. The American musical climate was hospitable: pop was nearing the end of an overtly commercial phase, the era of boy bands and Britney Spears. The White Stripes seemed an antidote to the corporate thinking and technical artifice infusing the airwaves.

The English critics were on to something. The White Stripes do sound a lot like Led Zeppelin (and other groups, several of which came up through the English electric-blues revival of the 1960s). On many tracks on their first few albums, Jack White sings almost exclusively in a pinched laryngeal squeak that seems almost a parody of Robert Plant, down to the hiccupping into falsetto and the abrupt, arbitrary wailing. His guitar playing, much the same, amounts to a reconfiguration of chordal effects and riffs that Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton (in his Cream days) adapted from vintage American blues. Compositionally, too, many of the White Stripes songs feel patched together from vinyl swatches: “Fell in Love With a Girl” (from White Blood Cells, which has been covered, as in obscured, by Joss Stone) uses the chorus of the Pretenders song “Middle of the Road”; “Hypnotize” (from the White Stripes’ fourth album, Elephant) cribs the melody of Johnny Rivers’s “Secret Agent Man”; and “As Ugly As I Seem” (from the Stripes’ recent CD, Get Behind Me Satan) lifts the tune of Bob Dylan’s “I Believe in You.” Other songs appropriate more generally: here, a generic punk number (“Jumble Jumble” from the second album, DeStijl, named for the Dutch modernist movement); there, a playground chant (“We’re Going to Be Friends” from White Blood Cells) or a country thing (“I’m Lonely” from Satan). Of course, all this comes in reduced form, as quick sketches—a couple of power chords, a few notes of lead guitar—that trace the outlines of earlier, more fully realized work; mnemonic devices for better things.