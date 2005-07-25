Naturally a director would want to suit his style to his subject, though it is notable that few distinguished directors have varied widely in style. Each usually chooses subjects that fit his style. In contrast, Pawlikowski seems, in some degree, to have been drawn to this subject because he wanted to change his style.

The screenplay, adapted by the director and Michael Wynne from a novel by Helen Cross, is about two teenage English girls and their summer of emotional growth. The setting is Yorkshire, whose landscape is here celebrated. Mona is a working-class girl who one day meets the upper-class Tamsin. Opposites do what they are proverbially supposed to do, and the two girls are soon intimate. This intimacy includes meetings in the manor house where Tamsin lives with her family. (Mona lives in a former pub that her evangelical brother has turned into a religious meetinghouse.) The girls’ intimacy includes sexual investigation, of course, but the relationship seems almost equally based on Mona’s desire to learn from the more widely knowledgeable Tamsin, who tells her about Freud and Nietzsche and Edith Piaf. (Piaf is heard over the closing credits.) For her part, Tamsin seems attracted by, among other things, a stubborn yet tender pride in Mona. The evangelical brother clearly portends some sort of trouble for them. His fervor, which in one aspect leads him to build a gigantic cross and carry it up a hillside with his followers, in another aspect makes him maneuverable to Tamsin. She is able to blunt his threat to her link with Mona.

The girls exchange heated avowals of lifetime love for each other, yet the summer ends as it had to end, as both girls tacitly knew it had to end—and not just because of class distinctions, though certainly they figure. We are left with a concluded lyric whose lyricism depended, in a way, on its conclusion.

Both actresses are talented beyond their years. Tamsin is played by the lovely Emily Blunt, who has a precocious imperial quality. Mona is Natalie Press, who is more homespun in appearance but creates an individual searching for herself, not a type taken from the shelf.