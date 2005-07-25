The screenplay of this French film is by Ziad Doueiri, who is Lebanese-born and has done a lot of technical work in Hollywood, particularly for Quentin Tarantino. Doueiri has made one previous feature, West Beirut (unseen by me), but to judge by his latest, his aims in film-making could hardly be further from Tarantino’s. Lila Says is based on a novel whose author is unknown (it wouldn’t stagger me to learn that Doueiri wrote it). The story provided the chance to make a film about some of the problems of Muslim young people in France, which was probably the first point of the enterprise, and the sexual element provided a means to make the subject viable in film. At any rate, that is the picture’s effect: the sexual element is trenchant, while the status of Muslim youth registers strongly.

Marseilles, today. Chimo is a nineteen-year-old Muslim who, at the start, is trying to record in notebooks the experiences that, in extensive flashback, are the substance of the picture. He lives with his mother, who supports him; his father has run off with a French woman. Their apartment is in the Arab quarter of the city, and, like his three best friends—also Muslims, of course—he is jobless, aimless, bitterly sure that these conditions are his future.

A sixteen-year-old non-Arab girl named Lila, blonde and proud of her blondeness, approaches him one day in a park and quickly proceeds from chat to provocation. Soon she boasts of her body and asks him whether he wants to see her pubis. (OK, her pussy.) Chimo, for all his inner anger about his status, is a shy youth, reflective, emotionally wary. He doesn’t immediately respond, which apparently is what Lila counted on and what, in some sort of presentiment, attracted her to him. The scene ends with Lila on a swing in the park, riding up high. She is not wearing panties, so Chimo can glimpse what she promised.