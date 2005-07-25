The Sorrow Reflex

Soon enough, though, all the well-known themes re-emerge, and even the poor cashier and her fellow custodian, another formidable lady “who also seemed to be of Napoleonic descent,” are absorbed into the familiar company of Sebaldian ghosts. They are no longer specific individuals, but only two more “discreet messengers from the past.” Ultimately, it is not the island’s landscape nor its present-day inhabitants that holds Sebald’s attention, but rather its funeral and bereavement rituals, and by far the most sustained meditation is inspired by his visit to a local cemetery, the holy ground or Campo Santo that gives its name to the book. What Sebald turns out to cherish most about Corsica is that it is a place where “remembrance of the dead never really comes to an end.” And with that we have come full circle, back to the world of The Emigrants, whose first section closed with Sebald’s most quoted sentence: “And so they are ever returning to us, the dead.”

In Corsica, though, he is haunted by the contrary realization, and his prose elegy in a country graveyard ends on the melancholy thought that soon it will be only in such so-called “primitive” settings that the dead and the living can remain in intimate contact. In “the urban societies of the late twentieth century,” he fears that “the whole past will flow into a formless, indistinct, silent mass. And leaving a present without memory, in the face of a future that no individual mind can now envisage, in the end we shall ourselves relinquish life without feeling any need to linger at least for a while, nor shall we be impelled to pay return visits from time to time.’’ It is as desolate a prospect as anything he has written before, but, more importantly, it is a lament that would be entirely at home in any of the books that had preceded his voyage to Corsica. Perhaps this helps to explain why the project was never completed.

The rest of the volume lets us follow Sebald’s various enthusiasms and preoccupations, ranging from a thoroughly academic piece on Peter Handke’s play Kaspar, the original German version of which appeared as far back as 1975, to relatively recent tributes, composed in Sebald’s later, intimately personal voice, to favorite writers such as Kafka, Nabokov, and Bruce Chatwin. Among these literary studies and autobiographical reminiscences, the editor has placed more challengingly polemical essays, such as “Between History and Natural History: On the Literary Description of Total Destruction” and “Constructs of Mourning: Gnter Grass and Wolfgang Hildesheimer.” In the first of these, Sebald raises the problem of “why the destruction of the German cities toward the end of the Second World War was not (with those few exceptions that prove the rule) taken as a subject for literary depiction either then or later.” Here he largely limits himself to a close reading and shrewd critique of three writers willing to touch the topic at all. But this early essay is clearly a preparatory step toward the four texts that make up Luftkrieg und Literatur (which appeared in 1999 and was posthumously translated into English as On the Natural History of Destruction rather than the more straightforward Air War and Literature).