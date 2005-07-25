The Sorrow Reflex

The rest of the volume lets us follow Sebald’s various enthusiasms and preoccupations, ranging from a thoroughly academic piece on Peter Handke’s play Kaspar, the original German version of which appeared as far back as 1975, to relatively recent tributes, composed in Sebald’s later, intimately personal voice, to favorite writers such as Kafka, Nabokov, and Bruce Chatwin. Among these literary studies and autobiographical reminiscences, the editor has placed more challengingly polemical essays, such as “Between History and Natural History: On the Literary Description of Total Destruction” and “Constructs of Mourning: Gnter Grass and Wolfgang Hildesheimer.” In the first of these, Sebald raises the problem of “why the destruction of the German cities toward the end of the Second World War was not (with those few exceptions that prove the rule) taken as a subject for literary depiction either then or later.” Here he largely limits himself to a close reading and shrewd critique of three writers willing to touch the topic at all. But this early essay is clearly a preparatory step toward the four texts that make up Luftkrieg und Literatur (which appeared in 1999 and was posthumously translated into English as On the Natural History of Destruction rather than the more straightforward Air War and Literature).

Sebald’s attack on the political and social amnesia that made the Allied bombing raids over all the major German civilian population centers a taboo subject among German writers has provoked fierce indignation among both German- and English-language readers. But while his own way of treating the subject seems to me highly problematic, it is misguided to invoke against Sebald the potential misuse of his texts by right-wing elements in his homeland. German neo-fascists and Nazi sympathizers have no shortage of far more congenial sources for their polemics. Among his contemporaries, very few writers have been as insistent as Sebald on the score of German responsibility for and national complicity with the Nazi genocide, or have made its effects, on both Jewish survivors and on ordinary German citizens, so central to their work. Sebald surely earned the right to explore in his own way a painful issue with which military historians as well as philosophers and novelists have shown themselves increasingly concerned.

More telling, perhaps, is the fact that only by artificially restricting his view to Germany, rather than to Germanlanguage writers, can Sebald justify excluding from consideration the work of Thomas Bernhard. Bernhard is not only one of the most significant writers in the language since World War II, but a major influence on Sebald himself, a writer about whom Sebald has written more than once in other contexts. Bernhard’s five-volume autobiography, published between 1975 and 1982 and translated into English as a single book, Gathering Evidence, contains extended descriptions of walking through Salzburg after a bombing attack, narrated with a specificity of vivid detail that at every point contradicts Sebald’s thesis of an all-engulfing amnesia. Perhaps Bernhard is simply too powerful a voice for Sebald to assimilate here into his more decorously restrained prose. But whatever the cause, Bernhard’s absence leaves one with a sense that the repression Sebald diagnoses in others has taken root in him as well, if only in the form of limiting his imaginative openness to motives for and witnesses to the very silence about which he is determined to speak.

But to the graver charge that Sebald’s attention to the firebombing of German cities is presented without adequate context, and that it thereby implicitly relativizes the Nazi atrocities, there is no satisfactory answer, since all of his writing is grounded in a vision that universalizes endless murder. Auschwitz and Theresienstadt give a twentieth-century local habitation and name to an evil that Sebald finds everywhere in history, and it is from this perspective, not as some never-before-imagined moral and conceptual black hole, that the Shoah is understood in Sebald’s books. In one of the essays in Campo Santo, he gives a litany of present-day sites of horror, distinguishing among them no more than he does among the century’s earlier ones: “the zones of devastation that are always spreading somewhere, in the Sudan, Kosovo, Eritrea, or Afghanistan.” The numbed, vertiginous horror to which Sebald’s prose gives voice finds adequate motivation wherever it looks, and it remains an open question whether such a generalized and all-encompassing fixation on evil ultimately deadens or deepens an author’s moral vision. One cannot sit shivah for the world.