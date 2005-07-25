Terror, Take Two

On September 11, all business stopped, the day’s agenda abandoned. In London, however, the reaction was businesslike and measured. At our conference, we gave people the freedom to make calls and modified our afternoon plans. But the conference continued; work went on. On September 11, there was much discussion about the symbolic nature of the attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. Canary Wharf, where my company has offices, is now as representative of business as any edifice in London. But the London bombings, like the Madrid bombings last year, were not aimed at a symbol of capitalism, or any other symbol for that matter—not Parliament or 10 Downing Street or the London Eye. They were aimed, in fact, at the opposite of anything symbolic. The targets had nothing of the Twin Towers’ irresistibility. The attacks were aimed at commuters during the morning rush hour. In the United States, we know how vulnerable our trains and buses and ports are. But we expect, and imagine, attacks on places of symbolic importance: the U.S. Capitol, the Golden Gate Bridge, Disney World. In London, there seems to be no similar expectation. The rumors that circulated were about bombs on other buses, at other stations.

London is perhaps the most international of cities, hospitable for years to a large Muslim population, including Islamic fundamentalists from Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and elsewhere. The question in Western society is how much the belief in civil liberty will impede the ability to protect civil society. The British have achieved a relatively good and improving balance between the protection of individual freedoms and the police powers appropriate to identify and frustrate terrorists. It is a success based on a long history and a tolerant view of its Muslim population. Joseph Conrad’s The Secret Agent was published in London a century ago; years of experience with the Irish Republican Army has made the combating of terrorism the topic of discourse, not constitutional heresy. The same is true elsewhere in Europe, where experience with the Basque separatists, the Red Brigade, Palestinian terrorists, and other such groups is long.

In the United States, we cannot seem to strike the right balance. Within our boundaries, we are fiercely protective of civil liberties; outside of them, as Abu Ghraib and Guantnamo attest, police power seems unchecked. In law school, I read the Supreme Court’s Korematsu decision on the detention of Japanese Americans and took away from it what most law students do: a revulsion at cultural stereotyping. There was little discussion about national security needs trumping civil liberties. And yet, now I understand the decision in a way I did not then. There is also a significant difference between a war declared against a nation and a war declared against shadows.