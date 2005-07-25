Terror, Take Two

London Diarist

I witnessed the events of September 11 from my office window in Manhattan. I experienced the events of July 7 from the northern edge of London, where I was attending a company off-site. Much of my reaction last week, and the reactions of people around me, were similar to those nearly four years ago. There were anxious phone calls and e-mails to spouses and children. As with September 11, the overloaded mobile phone networks heightened the anxiety of those who couldn’t get through. There was, again, the stream of rumors and false reports—more bombs found, more bombers sighted. There were road closures and a shutdown of mass transit. There were security checkpoints. There was a scramble to figure out how to get home that evening, or, if that wasn’t possible, where to spend the night.

But many things about the two days were different. To begin with, there was some sort of temporal context for the London bombings. September 11 was just another day; July 7 was the day British Prime Minister Tony Blair was to lead the G8 summit at Gleneagles. There was also the jarring contrast of jubilation just the day before, when London won the right to host the 2012 Olympics. (“Must have been the French,” I heard someone mumble upon first hearing the news of the bombings.) September 11 was a day of awe and panic in Manhattan, and the catastrophe was on a massive scale. The events in London were of a smaller dimension—bloody, but more comprehensible.

On September 11, all business stopped, the day’s agenda abandoned. In London, however, the reaction was businesslike and measured. At our conference, we gave people the freedom to make calls and modified our afternoon plans. But the conference continued; work went on. On September 11, there was much discussion about the symbolic nature of the attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. Canary Wharf, where my company has offices, is now as representative of business as any edifice in London. But the London bombings, like the Madrid bombings last year, were not aimed at a symbol of capitalism, or any other symbol for that matter—not Parliament or 10 Downing Street or the London Eye. They were aimed, in fact, at the opposite of anything symbolic. The targets had nothing of the Twin Towers’ irresistibility. The attacks were aimed at commuters during the morning rush hour. In the United States, we know how vulnerable our trains and buses and ports are. But we expect, and imagine, attacks on places of symbolic importance: the U.S. Capitol, the Golden Gate Bridge, Disney World. In London, there seems to be no similar expectation. The rumors that circulated were about bombs on other buses, at other stations.