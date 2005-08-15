The election of Ahmadinejad has now delivered the last major state organ to the conservatives—and, even among hard-liners, Ahmadinejad stands out. One of the original student revolutionaries in 1979 and later a senior Revolutionary Guards officer, he has promised to oppose Western “decadence.” His supporters have a specific agenda. As one of them told The Washington Post, “I picked Ahmadinejad to slap America in the face.”

INFORMED BY SUCH THINKING, Iran’s leaders could decide to respond to U.S. air strikes with an elaborate, ferocious, global provocation designed to draw the United States into a protracted conflict. Iran could expand financial and other support to Hezbollah and other terrorist groups and encourage new attacks on Israel designed to wreck the fragile momentum toward peace with the Palestinians. It could activate agents and cells it has been developing inside Iraq to destabilize the country, tie down U.S. forces, and disrupt the supply lines necessary to enter Iran from the west in the event of a ground war. “If Iran wanted,” Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hamid Al Bayati said in February, “it could make Iraq a hell for the United States.”

Meanwhile, with its limited air and naval assets, Iran could strike at U.S. military forces throughout the region. Tehran’s regular military has aging equipment—but, as the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ military expert Anthony Cordesman pointed out in a December 2004 analysis, the Revolutionary Guards represent a more skilled military-within-a-military, with ground forces, naval units, missiles, and other forces under its command; a leadership composed of die-hard conservatives; and a mission to protect the Islamic Revolution at all costs. The Guards could flood thousands of troops in small units across the porous border with Iraq with orders to link up with Iranian cells or insurgent groups and assault U.S. bases and forces. Meanwhile, Iran could launch as many of its missiles as possible at Iraqi cities, U.S. air bases, and U.S. allies on the Arabian peninsula.

Iran could also strike boldly at world oil supplies, disrupting traffic in the Strait of Hormuz—through which 15 million barrels of oil flow daily—with air and naval attacks. According to Cordesman, for example, Iran is believed to have more than 2,000 naval mines, some of them very modern, and the potential to deploy them from either large mine-laying ships or hundreds of smaller craft. Iran could hit Saudi Arabia, and its oil production, directly—including the huge export terminals at Ras Tanura and Ras Juaymah. Combined with an end to Iran’s own oil exports (of three to four million barrels a day), these attacks would send the world economy into a tailspin.

Iran could then trigger the special international units of the Revolutionary Guards—the so-called “Quds” forces. They reportedly have a large secret budget, officers working out of many Iranian embassies, and strong links with organizations in areas ranging from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to Turkey, Europe, and North America. This organization could generate a wave of terrorist attacks against U.S. embassies, military bases, companies, and allies all over the globe.

Faced with the indefinite disruption of the international system and widespread attacks on its forces and interests—and perhaps its homeland as well—the United States might be forced to intervene with ground forces, with the goal of regime change. Gathering the concentrated forces necessary for a large-scale move into Iran would take months—time during which oil prices would continue to surge, world economic growth would continue to stall, and Iranian-sponsored terrorists would continue to hit U.S. targets.Washington would have to draw every available Army and Marine unit not already in Iraq, as well as many naval and air assets, into the region for an Iranian campaign; the global U.S. military presence would be essentially on hold until the conflict ended.

Once the invasion did begin, the Iranians could rely on their rugged terrain to hold up U.S. forces in the mountain ranges that run along the western corridor of the country. Tehran could also disperse its military into small units, marshal the efforts of millions of members of its civilian militias, and undertake an arduous guerrilla campaign. A military analyst based in Tehran told a Western reporter in early 2005 that Iran had spent the past year developing “their tactics of ‘asymmetrical’ war, which would aim not at resisting a penetration of foreign forces,” but instead at waging a guerrilla campaign once the Americans had arrived. Tehran could generate a rebellion many times more destructive, and more legitimate in the eyes of its people, than the one in Iraq.

To be sure, lashing out carries major risks for Iran: It would place the physical security of the country and regime in danger. But many Iranian leaders may believe that their power is already at risk and might see U.S. air strikes as confirmation that a final reckoning is at hand.

If, on the other hand, Iran sits back and absorbs an attack, tough-minded thinkers in Tehran are likely to argue, Washington will believe that it can assault Iran at will. Many Iranians (not just hard-liners) would see a passive response as weak, cowardly, and unbefitting a proud people. Persian culture has a strong tradition of glorious defeat in service of a sacred cause. If we offer the hard-liners a chance to martyr themselves in the name of cultural heroism, they might just take us up on it.

Comparing the Iranian and North Korean cases is instructive. The reason the military option seems nonsensical in Korea is not because it wouldn’t work (though that might be true). It’s because of the North’s presumed reaction, which would be to destroy Seoul. In the Iranian case, the opposite assumption seems to be in play—that Iran has no similarly catastrophic responses available to it. But that assumption is based as much on hope and wishful thinking as on any form of analysis.

A WAR against Tehran and its allies in the Islamic world would pose an even greater threat to U.S. national interests than a continued Iranian nuclear program—at least one under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections, and one in which the Iranians publicly reject the idea of building bombs. The proposed EU deal aims to halt Iran’s uranium-enrichment program but not all of its civilian nuclear activities—Iran would be allowed to operate its reactors and conduct other research under international supervision. Even if a small part of Iran’s enrichment program continued, it could be limited to civilian purposes by inspections, including short-notice challenge visits under the IAEA’s so-called “additional protocol.” There is some evidence that Iran is amenable to such terms—that the sticking point is not inspections as much as preserving the sovereign right to a civilian nuclear fuel cycle.

Such a fuel cycle need not present a military threat, assuming strict inspections. To get from there to a bomb, Tehran would either have to build a parallel, secret enrichment program or rashly toss out the IAEA regime. The first route would be slow and risky; the second would clearly demonstrate that Iran sought nuclear weapons and trigger an international crisis that would leave Tehran confronting not just the United States, but also the combined weight of world opinion. Either way, the risk isn’t immediate:According to a report this week in The Washington Post, the latest U.S. National Intelligence Estimate puts an Iranian bomb at least a decade away.

An Iran under IAEA watch would possess a nuclear program but no significant bomb-making capability.Tehran’s hard-liners could claim a victory and begin hinting about a “virtual” nuclear deterrent but would know that, if they deployed an open arsenal—or, worse, gave fissile material to terrorists—they would likely face every ounce of “shock and awe” that Washington could muster.

Reducing Tehran’s nuclear program to a latent, ambiguous capability would achieve basic U.S. interests:no public, tested, clearly weaponized Iranian arsenal; too little fissile material in Iranian hands to allow Tehran to give much away (and enormous dangers to its regime if it did so); and a reaffirmation of the basic IAEA system of inspections. Meanwhile, this process could lay the groundwork for the only long-term solution to the problem of Iranian nuclear aspirations: integration into the world economy and a gradual return to reform.

Ahmadinejad is hardly a reformer and reportedly favors socialist-style government planning to deal with his country’s manifold economic problems. But most Iranians still want reform. Ahmadinejad’s support seems to have come from conservative voter turnout drives and his populist appeal to widespread anger at economic stagnation, lack of opportunity, and corruption in Tehran. When his state-run, autarkic economic program fails, the same demands that ushered him into power will prove his undoing—if the West doesn’t gift-wrap a nationalist rallying cry for him in the meantime.

Engaging an autocratic regime in order to buy a tentative cap on its nuclear ambitions and hoping that political reforms will outpace bomb-making are hardly neat and tidy solutions or ones likely to warm the hearts of those who crave bold statements of U.S. global supremacy. But we Americans are always seeing the world as a series of problems to be solved rather than challenges to be managed. Impatience with Iran is likely to become self-defeating; patience, meanwhile, offers no guarantee of success. It remains, however, the best option we have.

Michael J. Mazarr is a professor at the U.S. National War College. The views expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of the Defense Department. This article appeared in the August 15, 2005, issue of the magazine.