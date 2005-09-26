Engineers agree that most casualties will occur in just two types of buildings: soft-story housing, where several floors of apartments are lofted over garage space, and large brick or concrete structures. But owners of large concrete and soft-story structures, many of which contain low- and moderate- income housing, are left to make improvements at their discretion. Financially, most are better off doing nothing. These buildings will end up condemned after any serious earthquake regardless of safety enhancements; retrofits will simply make them less likely to crush people inside.

Even for first responders, the biggest problems could stem more from faulty engineering than faulty emergency plans. The 1994 earthquake in Northridge exposed many of the state's hospitals as dangerously vulnerable to structural failure. In response, the state Assembly passed a law in 2000 requiring all hospitals to be earthquake-proof, but the costs were so high (an estimated $24 billion) that legislators allowed them 30 years to comply. In the meantime, "How would we prevent a large number of injuries from turning into fatalities?" asks Richard Andrews, a private consultant and longtime director of California's Office of Emergency Services.

Perhaps the greatest symbol of California's structural shortcomings is the Bay Bridge, which lost part of its upper deck in San Francisco's severe 1989 quake. A marvel in its day, the bridge is now dangerously unsound, with the easternmost 1.5 miles anchored in deep mud. City and state planners opted to replace the eastern span, at an estimated cost of $6.3 billion, rather than retrofit it, but construction stalled for years, as competing political interests squabbled over details like bike lanes and a decorative tower. Construction won't be finished until 2012 at the earliest, more than two decades after inspectors deemed the existing bridge unsafe.

And now, after New Orleans's catastrophic flooding, Northern California's confidence in its 1,100 miles of fragile levees-which extend northeast from the San Francisco Bay to Sacramento-is beginning to look misplaced. Not only are parts of this 1,600-square-mile delta a good 30 feet below sea level; and not only does its network of levees control the water supply for California's agriculture industry and every city in the southern half of the state, but the Hayward fault also runs right underneath. And, according to Jeffrey Mount, director of the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California- Davis, developers have proposed building 100,000 new homes on a flood plain between the East Bay and the state capital that any severe levee breech, due to a storm or an earthquake, would turn into a lake. "It might not be this generation, it might be the next generation, but there will be extraordinary suffering as these urban areas flood just the way they did in New Orleans," Mount says. Water supply to more than half the state would likely halt for months, or longer.

California, with its powerful economy, would rebuild after a Big One, perhaps more easily than New Orleans will. But Katrina's aftermath offers a terrifying glimpse of how California's low-income citizens could fare if fema's prophecy comes to pass. Their homes will be the first to collapse, and their neighborhoods, many of them built on the region's softest soil, will be arduous for rescue teams to navigate. They will be the least likely to have friends and relatives far from the city to take them in, and they will be the most likely to require public shelter. Only 13 percent of homeowners, disproportionately affluent, have purchased costly and extremely limited earthquake insurance from the state (the private insurance industry pulled out after the Northridge quake, when they paid for half of the recovery). And much of the city's affordable housing will simply never return. Roughly one-quarter of the city's low- and moderate-income homes disappeared after the 1989 earthquake; landlords are no longer bound by rent-control laws if their buildings need substantial renovation, and, if they collapse, there are far more profitable uses for the land.

Katrina has shown that disasters will not wait for a community to finish shoring up against them, nor will crises wait for cities to mark up their crisis plans. And, unfortunately, the federal government cannot be counted on to step in and help when local efforts are overwhelmed. The Applied Technology Council report will give San Francisco planners an opportunity. When the Building Department commissioned the study, it intended to use the findings to target legislation and investment where it can have the greatest impact. Already, the city mandates upgrades to unstable brick buildings. Officials could take a similar approach to high-occupancy concrete or soft-story housing, where preventing a collapse would save hundreds of lives. They could even require landlords to disclose a building's seismic soundness to its residents, finally giving owners of affordable housing an incentive to renovate their property.

Of course, crises-even those of Katrina's magnitude-do not always spur change; if Katrina illustrates anything, it is that governments are seldom willing or able to commit astronomical sums to fight dangers that may never materialize. Americans have always been a little too comfortable with risk. But they have less tolerance for loss, and officials across the country will not soon forget the public's angry hunt for culprits after Katrina. That may be enough to prompt a surge of interest and activity in San Francisco and the state House. Emergency preparedness requires constant study and coordination, but a single season of new planning and building laws, or a brief wave of investment in the state's most vulnerable spots, could leave residents safer for decades, even if public and political attention wanes. If fema's prediction comes to pass, it would be nice if the aftermath of the third disaster doesn't look like the first two.

Douglas McGray is a San Francisco-based writer and a fellow at the New America Foundation.