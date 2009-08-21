Chic Radical

A new biography is overly impressed by Leonard Bernstein's liberal politics.

It's a rare musician who requires a biography devoted solely to his or her political activities. But as Barry Seldes shows in Leonard Bernstein: The Political Life of an American Musician, Bernstein is one of those exceptional cases. For his entire adult life, Bernstein was perhaps the most famous composer and conductor in America--which is not the same thing as being the best--and he had no qualms about using his artistic fame to advance his political beliefs. Whenever there was a liberal cause that needed support, Bernstein was there: he was involved with the Joint Anti-Fascist Refugee Committee in the 1930s, supported Henry Wallace's Progressive Party in the 1940s, clashed with HUAC in the 1950s, marched on Selma in the 1960s, fought for gay rights and AIDS research and the NEA in the 1970s and 1980s. More problematically for his artistic legacy, he also sought to infuse his political views into his music. Many of Bernstein's biggest compositions, from West Side Story to The Age of Anxiety to Mass, were conceived as vehicles for his didactic liberalism.

The problem that Seldes faces in writing about Bernstein, then, is not to prove that politics mattered to him. Clearly, as Seldes writes in his introduction, "to ignore the impact of political forces upon Bernstein is to miss out on much of what enlivened and motivated him." What Seldes must prove, rather, is that Bernstein's politics should matter to us. For if Bernstein was known as a famous liberal, he is also widely remembered as a fatuous one. That is due largely to a cruelly entertaining article by Tom Wolfe that appeared in New York magazine in 1970, "Radical Chic: That Party at Lenny's." Wolfe's account of a fundraiser held by Bernstein and his wife, Felicia, for the Black Panthers coined a durable phrase to describe the shallow, trendy, self-abasing leftism of the 1960s, and it made Bernstein the living symbol of radical chic. Here is Bernstein talking to Don Cox, the Panthers' "Field Marshal":

"When you walk into this house, into this building"--and he gestures vaguely as if to take it all in, the moldings, the sconces, the Roquefort morsels rolled in crushed nuts, the servants, the elevator attendant and the doorman downstairs in their white dickeys, the marble lobby, the brass struts on the marquee out front--"when you walk into this house, you must feel infuriated!"

Seldes is wholly admiring of Bernstein's politics--indeed, he faults his subject only for not being more explicitly radical in his music--and so he is naturally resentful of Wolfe's influential portrait. He writes, rather primly, that Wolfe's "characterization was terribly insulting and inappropriate." Yet if you read Wolfe's whole piece, it is clear that it was much more than just an attack on Bernstein. It was, rather, an exploration of Jewish status anxiety, and Wolfe convincingly argues that it was Bernstein's Jewishness, and that of so many of his rich guests, which led them to identify with the oppressed even after they were so evidently part of the elite:

Among the new socialites of the 1960s, especially those from the one-time "minorities," this old social urge to do well by doing good, as it says in the song, has taken a more specific political direction. This has often been true of Jewish socialites and culturati, although it has by no means been confined to them. Politically, Jews have been unique among the groups that came to New York in the great migrations of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Many such groups, of course, were Left or liberal during the first generation, but as families began to achieve wealth, success, or, simply, security, they tended to grow more and more conservative in philosophy. The Irish are a case in point. But forced by 20th as well as 19th century history to remain on guard against right-wing movements, even wealthy and successful Jewish families have tended to remain faithful to their original liberal-left worldview.

The story that Seldes has to tell is basically the same. Bernstein's parents were Jewish immigrants from Russia, who settled in Lawrence, Massachusetts and made a good living in the beauty-supply business. Leonard, born in 1918, was drawn to the piano as a child and stuck to it despite his father's opposition, attending Harvard as a music major. (I am not sure, however, that Seldes is right to say that "music making was a craft held in low esteem by Eastern European Orthodox Jews, whose religious tradition had no Bachs." There was certainly a flourishing tradition of Jewish musical prodigies, and many a Jewish father--though apparently not Bernstein's--hoped his son would turn out to be the next Heifetz.)