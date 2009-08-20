Lifting the Shadow Off the Tax System

What has transpired is that the U.S. and Switzerland have come to an agreement according to which the old Union Bank of Switzerland, now U.B.S., will turn over the names and records of 3,500 of their largest American customers. This is not the actual 52,000 depositors that some of us had come to anticipate. But it is a huge step forward. And the I.R.S. will not be indifferent to the rest or to the relationships of other Swiss banks with other tax-rogue Americans. If I were this sort of tax-rogue, I would not for a minute count on being able to fool the authorities anymore.

Of course, there are countries that play host to tax-avoiding Americans and the same sort of denizens of other jurisdictions. Hong Kong, for example. And elsewhere in Europe and the Caribbean.