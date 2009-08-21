Our Afghan Ambassador: The Man in the Middle

When Zalmay Khalilzad was U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan in the aftermath of the 2002 war, it was a given that President Hamid Karzai would never make a decision without first consulting him. And Khalilzad also ruled over the American agencies in the country, including the military. More than ambassador, Afghan-born Khalilzad was America’s pro-consul in Kabul.

U.S. Army Lieutenant General Karl W.Eikenberry, the ambassador nominated by Barack Obama earlier this year, enjoys no such pre-eminence. The appointment of a career military man as ambassador was seen in Washington as highly unusual, but Eikenberry came with the right credentials--two prior tours of duty in Afghanistan, and good NATO connections from his time as commanding general of combined U.S. and NATO forces in the Afghan war and from his more recent (2008) stint as deputy chairman of the NATO military committee in Brussels. Moreover, while serving in Afghanistan in 2002-2003, Eikenberry was among the first to warn of the Taliban resurgence and to call for a more robust military effort to contain and suppress it.

But as Obama has grown more determined not to allow what last week he called the “war of necessity” to degenerate into his Vietnam, more cooks have been assigned to stir the Afghan pot--some with bigger spoons than Eikenberry’s, and the ambassador “is being outgunned, and even marginalized,” says one well-informed source who spoke anonymously because he is not authorized to comment on the situation.

For the first time in its history, the State Department has appointed a deputy ambassador, career ambassador Frank Ricciardone, to the embassy in Kabul instead of the more usual deputy chief of mission. The appointment is presumably intended to provide Eikenberry with high-level diplomatic expertise, but some believe it also gives State a backchannel to the embassy.