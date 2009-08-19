TNR Slideshow: Barney Frank's 5 Best Pugnacious Moments

Menu
A new video is making the internet rounds. In it, Congressman Barney Frank rails against a town hall constituent who has just called Obama's health reforms a 'Nazi policy.' "On what planet do you spend most of your time?" Frank asks. "Ma'am, trying to have a conversation with you would be like trying to argue with a dining room table." It's not the first time Frank has poured scorn on an opponent. Click through this TNR video slideshow to see the congressman's top five pugnacious moments.

--Noah Kristula-Green

