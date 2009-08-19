A Small But Still Troubling Exodus

It looks like the right-wing push to get senior citizens to leave the AARP because the organization supports much of Obama's plan for health care reform (I wrote about this last week) is having an effect: Between 50,000 and 60,000 members have bolted since July 1. That's less than 1 percent of all AARP members, but still not a number to sneeze at--especially because so many of the fleeing members have acted on misinformation about reduced quality of care and government-imposed euthanasia.

--Seyward Darby