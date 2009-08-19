Divide and Conquer

Well, well, well. Maybe the Democrats are ready to get tough after all.

The big legislative obstacle to passing health reform has always been the Senate, where it takes 60 votes to break a filibuster--60 votes the Democrats may not have. It seems increasingly unlikely the ailing Ted Kennedy could be present for a vote. And even if he were, conservative Democrats like Ben Nelson might be reluctant to vote for a bill that not a single Republican supported.

It was to avoid this problem that Obama and the Democrats earlier this year won the right to consider health care legislation under the budget reconciliation process, in which time is limited and, as a result, legislation can't be filibustered. But since that time Democrats have been talking down the possibility, in part because it presents its own problems. The parlimentarian could (and almost certainly would) remove from legislation elements that didn't directly affect the budget. Quite possibly, that would mean throwing out provisions creating the insurance exchanges, regulating the insurance industry, and so on--in other words, it would mean throwing out some pretty essential pieces. What's more, under the reconciliation rules, legislation would effectively have to be deficit neutral after just five years. So far, reformers have been designing plans that would be deficit neutral only after ten.

But there may yet be a way to use reconciliation--and to do so without all of those unpleasant sacrifices. As the Wall Street Journal is reporting, Democrats are looking into the possibility of splitting their health care bill into two pieces. One would include changes to Medicare and Medicaid, new taxes on individuals or employers, subsidies for people buying insurance, and (maybe) even a public plan. Because all of these affect federal outlays, positively or negatively, this bill could go through the reconciliation process, passing with just 50 votes.