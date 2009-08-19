Today at TNR (August 19, 2009)

- The Kingmaker: Is Obama Wasting His Time Trying To Court The Saudis? by Michael Crowley
- Is Enough Being Done To Help The Victims Of Predatory Lending Schemes? by Alex Ulam
- 'Outrageous,' 'Beyond The Pale,' And 'Just Untrue': Top Conservatives Decry The 'Death Panel' Lie, by Jonathan Cohn
- TNRtv: On The Eve Of Afghanistan’s Elections, The ‘Taliban Are Winning’, by Bruce Riedel
- What The Fairness Doctrine Is Really Good For, by Marin Cogan
- Creationism For Liberals: Is Religion The Most Important Source Of Morality? by Jerry A. Coyne
- Allowing People To Keep Their Existing Health Care Plan Is Good Politics--But Bad Policy, by Jonathan Cohn
