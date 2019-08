In this TNRtv exclusive, Bruce Riedel contends that the "Taliban are winning" the war in Afghanistan (General McChrystal denied such claims earlier this month), and he reveals his specific time estimate for when U.S. policies in the region will bear fruit. Bruce Riedel is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and chaired Obama's strategy review of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

--Ben Eisler

