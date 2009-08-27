On The Avenue

Welcome to The Avenue, a blog that will explore what it means to be a metropolitan nation.

Americans generally have a mental picture of a “city,” “suburb,” “town,” or “rural community.” We don’t have a mental map of metropolitan areas. They are a different, broader geography, that integrates all of these smaller places in a single landscape, in which people, goods, and social and environmental challenges cross municipal borders as if they weren’t even there.

Within metros, conventional stereotypes explode. More poor people now live in suburbs than cities. Immigrants routinely move directly to suburbs, skipping cities altogether. In our “exit ramp” economy, jobs are increasingly found dozens of miles from traditional downtowns, even as those cores find new life as centers of innovation. Old divisions between rural and urban have diminished: 50 percent of people who live in “rural” places actually also live within the boundaries of metropolitan areas.

Metros are not just sociologically engaging, they are critically important to the U.S. economy. In fact, they are the U.S. economy: All 363 metros in the nation are home to 83 percent of the country’s population and drive more than 90 percent of national GDP. But here’s the challenge: we may be a “metro nation” economically and socially, but we don’t act like one. Our competitors in Europe, Asia, and elsewhere are not making the same mistake.